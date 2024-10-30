PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2024.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2024 were $147.0 million compared to $160.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, an 8% decrease. The decrease in sales is primarily related to a continuation of the slowdown in spending in the communications end market. Foreign currency translation reduced third quarter 2024 net sales by $0.8 million.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $7.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. The third quarter of 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit from lower sales levels, similar to our first half 2024 results, partially offset by lower period expenses from our cost containment initiatives, lower net interest expense and reduced income tax expense. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.2% for the third quarter of 2024, largely consistent with the second quarter of 2024.

Net sales decreased 19% to $426.6 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $524.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. The year-over-year decline in sales is due primarily to the slowdown in spending and inventory destocking within the communications end market. Currency translation rates reduced net sales by $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $26.6 million, or $5.37 per diluted share, compared to $57.0 million, or $11.39 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. YTD September 30, 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit resulting from the decrease in sales which was partially offset by lower period expenses, lower net interest expense and reduced income tax expense.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "The decline in net sales continues, albeit at a slower pace, primarily related to the softness in the communications end market, caused primarily by a reduction in deployment due to higher borrowing costs and continued inventory destocking to re-align customer inventory levels with current manufacturing lead times. The slower pace of the net sales decline and an increase in order backlog are indicators that we may be nearing the final stages of inventory destocking. Our gross margin percentage has been consistent throughout 2024 aided by our cost reduction activities implemented in 2023. We remain optimistic about the prospects of the markets that we serve and will continue our investment in new product development, streamlining our manufacturing operations and expanding our customer service portfolio. These actions, along with our continued strong liquidity, will allow us to take advantage of favorable market conditions when they return. Our current focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from PLP."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates and lingering effects of COVID-19, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Thousands of dollars, except per share data)









Net sales $ 146,973

$ 160,438

$ 426,597

$ 524,076 Cost of products sold 101,195

106,301

292,415

337,328 GROSS PROFIT 45,778

54,137

134,182

186,748 Costs and expenses













Selling 12,318

12,732

36,146

38,133 General and administrative 16,414

17,794

48,272

54,624 Research and engineering 5,545

5,840

16,334

16,793 Other operating expense, net 1,109

(2,307)

186

(10)

35,386

34,059

100,938

109,540 OPERATING INCOME 10,392

20,078

33,244

77,208 Other (expense) income













Interest income 538

478

1,856

1,201 Interest expense (564)

(998)

(1,840)

(3,198) Other income, net 64

18

189

165

38

(502)

205

(1,832) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 10,430

19,576

33,449

75,376 Income tax expense 2,734

4,431

6,783

18,348 NET INCOME $ 7,696

$ 15,145

$ 26,666

$ 57,028 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (16)

(15)

(24)

(28) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE

PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS $ 7,680

$ 15,130

$ 26,642

$ 57,000 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:













Basic 4,904

4,906

4,911

4,929 Diluted 4,977

4,990

4,959

5,006 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 1.57

$ 3.08

$ 5.42

$ 11.56 Diluted $ 1.54

$ 3.03

$ 5.37

$ 11.39















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 47,498

$ 53,607 Accounts receivable, net

110,888

106,892 Inventories, net

142,726

148,814 Prepaid expenses

13,053

8,246 Other current assets

6,479

7,256 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

320,644

324,815 Property, plant and equipment, net

201,194

207,892 Goodwill

28,672

29,497 Other intangible assets, net

10,983

12,981 Deferred income taxes

9,502

7,109 Other assets

20,958

20,857 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 591,953

$ 603,151 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Trade accounts payable

$ 42,426

$ 37,788 Notes payable to banks

8,006

6,968 Current portion of long-term debt

2,618

6,486 Accrued compensation and other benefits

29,499

28,018 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

31,450

32,057 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

113,999

111,317 Long-term debt, less current portion

24,582

48,796 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

24,385

26,882 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized,

4,897,450 and 4,908,413 issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023

13,715

13,607 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 222,741 and 243,118 shares at September 30,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

(9,557)

(10,183) Deferred compensation liability

9,557

10,183 Paid-in capital

63,108

60,958 Retained earnings

543,743

520,154 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,959,512 and 1,894,419 shares at September 30, 2024

and December 31, 2023, respectively

(126,503)

(118,249) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65,092)

(60,306) TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

428,971

416,164 Noncontrolling interest

16

(8) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

428,987

416,156 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 591,953

$ 603,151









See notes to consolidated financial statements (unaudited).









