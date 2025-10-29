PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Preformed Line Products Company

Oct 29, 2025, 16:15 ET

CLEVELAND, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2025.

Q3 2025 highlights compared to same quarter last year:

  • Net sales growth of 21%
  • Previously announced U.S. Pension Plan termination successfully completed in Q3, resulting in a non-cash pre-tax charge of $11.7 million
  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.53 compared to $1.54 due to pension termination charge
  • Adjusted fully diluted EPS, which excludes the pension termination charge, of $2.09, an increase of 36%

Net sales in the third quarter of 2025 were $178.1 million compared to $147.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 21% increase. PLP-USA continued its strong 2025 performance as both energy product and communications end-market sales contributed to the increase. The international segments bolstered the sales increase with higher energy product sales as well as incremental communication sales from the recently acquired JAP Telecom. Foreign currency translation increased third-quarter 2025 net sales by $1.9 million.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. Excluding the non-cash pension plan termination charge, adjusted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $10.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share. In addition to the one-time non-cash pension termination charge, the third quarter of 2025 net income was impacted by the continuing tariffs affecting goods sourced internationally by PLP-USA and tariff-related acceleration of Last-In First-Out (LIFO) inventory valuation costs totaling $3.8 million on a pre-tax basis. These costs were offset by margin contribution from higher sales levels and lower interest expense.  Selling price increases announced earlier this year on new orders meant to offset the recently enacted tariffs currently lag the tariff impact on the income statement.

Net sales increased 16% to $496.2 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to $426.6 million for the first nine months of 2024. All segments realized a year-over-year increase in net sales due to higher volumes of energy and communication market sales. Foreign currency translation rates reduced net sales by $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $26.8 million, or $5.42 per diluted share, compared to $26.6 million, or $5.37 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. Excluding the pension termination charge, adjusted net income for the nine-month ended September 30, 2025 was $34.6 million, or $6.98 per diluted share, a 30% increase. In addition to the pension termination charge, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was impacted by the recently enacted tariffs, pre-tax LIFO inventory valuation costs of $6.2 million offset by margin contribution from higher sales levels and lower interest expense.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "We continue to post quarterly sales gains due to the strength of our core energy and communication end markets.  We are very pleased that the sales growth is global, benefiting the USA energy and communications business as well as sales growth in all international segments for the current quarter and full year. While both order quoting and backlog show signs of market strength, the impact on customer demand caused by recently enacted tariffs creates uncertainty. We have incurred cost increases on key commodity inputs necessary for our USA production process, primarily due to Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. Earlier this year, we announced selling price increases designed to mitigate the impact of the recently enacted tariffs. While these selling price increases currently lag the flow through of higher costs associated with tariffs in our income statement, over time, full mitigation is expected. In the third quarter, we also successfully completed the previously announced U.S. Pension Plan termination through the purchase of a group annuity contract. This is another significant step in strengthening and de-risking our balance sheet.  Our focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and superior customer service they have come to expect from PLP."

A presentation on third quarter results will also be available on PLP's website at www.plp.com/investor-relations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products (including in light of price increases) and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC)
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                          72,946


$                          57,244

Accounts receivable, net

120,794


111,402

Inventories, net

146,089


129,913

Prepaid expenses

14,117


11,720

Other current assets

6,330


5,514

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

360,276


315,793

Property, plant and equipment, net

217,781


195,086

Goodwill

30,480


26,685

Other intangible assets, net

9,672


9,656

Deferred income taxes

7,310


6,546

Other assets

19,104


20,111

TOTAL ASSETS

$                        644,623


$                        573,877

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Trade accounts payable

$                          48,858


$                          41,951

Notes payable to banks

2,847


7,782

Current portion of long-term debt

4,660


2,430

Accrued compensation and other benefits

30,728


25,904

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,350


30,346

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

116,443


108,413

Long-term debt, less current portion

31,346


18,357

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

30,496


24,783

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,901,871
and 4,913,621 issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2025 and December 31,
2024

13,831


13,752

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 222,506 and 222,887 shares at September 30,
2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(9,586)


(9,575)

Deferred compensation liability

9,586


9,575

Paid-in capital

65,641


65,093

Retained earnings

576,985


553,179

Treasury shares, at cost, 2,013,240 and 1,961,772 shares at September 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively

(134,676)


(126,800)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(55,476)


(82,909)

TOTAL PLPC SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

466,305


422,315

Noncontrolling interest

33


9

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

466,338


422,324

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                        644,623


$                        573,877

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
 STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

(Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)



Net sales

$                 178,087


$                 146,973


$                 496,229


$                 426,597

Cost of products sold

125,238


101,195


339,310


292,415

GROSS PROFIT

52,849


45,778


156,919


134,182

Costs and expenses








Selling

13,252


12,318


38,525


36,146

General and administrative

19,149


16,414


55,440


48,272

Research and engineering

6,182


5,545


17,356


16,334

Other operating expense, net

1,134


1,109


2,212


186


39,717


35,386


113,533


100,938

OPERATING INCOME

13,132


10,392


43,386


33,244

Other income (expense)








Interest income

683


538


1,577


1,856

Interest expense

(312)


(564)


(1,006)


(1,840)

Pension termination expense

(11,657)



(11,657)


Other income, net

510


64


1,033


189


(10,776)


38


(10,053)


205

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,356


10,430


33,333


33,449

Income tax (benefit) expense

(263)


2,734


6,461


6,783

NET INCOME

$                      2,619


$                      7,696


$                   26,872


$                   26,666

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling
interests

7


(16)


(24)


(24)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC
SHAREHOLDERS

$                      2,626


$                      7,680


$                   26,848


$                   26,642

AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON
STOCK OUTSTANDING:








Basic

4,915


4,904


4,925


4,911

Diluted

4,941


4,977


4,951


4,959

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS:








Basic

$                        0.53


$                        1.57


$                        5.45


$                        5.42

Diluted

$                        0.53


$                        1.54


$                        5.42


$                        5.37









Cash dividends declared per share

$                        0.20


$                        0.20


$                        0.60


$                        0.60

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our business performance and trends, and they allow investors to more easily compare the Company's financial performance period to period.

The Company's adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share for three months and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025

(Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS

$                              2,626



$                            26,848


Add back:






Pension termination expense, after tax

7,721



7,721


ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS

$                            10,347



$                            34,569


AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:






Basic

4,915



4,925


Diluted

4,941



4,951


ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO
PLPC SHAREHOLDERS:






Basic

$                                2.11



$                                7.02


Diluted

$                                2.09



$                                6.98



Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS:






NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS

$                               0.53



$                               5.42


Add back:






Per share impact of pension termination expense, after tax

1.56



1.56


ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS

$                               2.09



$                               6.98


SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company

