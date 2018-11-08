Preformed Line Products Announces Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2018 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months of 2018.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $9.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2017.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2018 increased 9% to $108.4 million compared to $99.2 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $21.3 million, or $4.19 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2017.

Net sales increased 12% to $315.5 million for the first nine months of 2018 compared to $281.3 million in the first nine months of 2017.

The Company's results for the third quarter benefitted from an adjustment to its 2017 estimated tax expense that it previously recorded associated with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted last year. The Company also recorded a one-time tax savings due to a pension contribution made during the third quarter. Both of these events will contribute to a lower effective tax rate going forward, thereby reducing the Company's tax liability for the current year.

Currency translation rates negatively impacted net sales by $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $1.2 million for the first nine months of 2018. Currency had a minimal positive impact on net income of $.3 million for each of the periods.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "An all-time record for domestic operation sales in a quarter was further supported by double-digit sales growth in our international operations for the third consecutive quarter. We continue to perform consistently as changing economic conditions, including an uncertain tariff environment, remain challenging. We believe our commitment to continuous product and process improvement is key to our ongoing success."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 9, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 108,413 $ 99,239 $ 315,467 $ 281,320 Cost of products sold 74,922 65,704 215,255 193,446 GROSS PROFIT 33,491 33,535 100,212 87,874 Costs and expenses Selling 8,965 8,957 27,297 25,867 General and administrative 11,655 11,042 33,859 32,143 Research and engineering 3,706 3,520 11,013 10,821 Other operating expense - net 1,150 206 2,950 681 25,476 23,725 75,119 69,512 OPERATING INCOME 8,015 9,810 25,093 18,362 Other income (expense) Interest income 111 62 340 325 Interest expense (364) (255) (992) (831) Other income - net 94 122 267 259 (159) (71) (385) (247) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,856 9,739 24,708 18,115 Income taxes (1,198) 3,461 3,390 6,163 NET INCOME $ 9,054 $ 6,278 $ 21,318 $ 11,952 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE Net Income $ 1.80 $ 1.23 $ 4.23 $ 2.34 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Net Income $ 1.76 $ 1.23 $ 4.19 $ 2.33 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic 5,025 5,104 5,038 5,113 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted 5,138 5,120 5,088 5,129

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,032 $ 44,358 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,289 ($3,325 in 2017) 87,034 73,972 Inventories - net 82,402 77,886 Prepaids 8,700 8,700 Other current assets 3,742 2,214 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 215,910 207,130 Property, plant and equipment - net 104,608 108,598 Other intangibles - net 8,857 10,020 Goodwill 15,882 16,544 Deferred income taxes 7,830 7,774 Other assets 10,882 9,719 TOTAL ASSETS $ 363,969 $ 359,785 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 29,749 $ 25,141 Notes payable to banks 3,795 864 Current portion of long-term debt 1,448 1,448 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees 14,347 11,461 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,064 23,919 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 70,403 62,833 Long-term debt, less current portion 32,681 34,598 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 14,480 23,817 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity: Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,012,109 and 5,038,207 issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 12,643 12,593 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 269,630 and 289,026 shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (11,008) (11,834) Deferred Compensation Liability 11,008 11,834 Paid-in capital 33,284 29,734 Retained earnings 329,959 311,765 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,309,617 and 1,258,069 shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (72,242) (68,115) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,239) (47,440) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 246,405 238,537 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 363,969 $ 359,785

