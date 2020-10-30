Preformed Line Products Announces Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2020 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $13.0 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2020 increased 7% to $127.5 million, compared to $119.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $27.1 million, or $5.43 per diluted share, compared to $17.7 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

Net sales increased 5% to $347.9 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $331.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Currency translation rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $3.7 million for the quarter and $15.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Currency had an unfavorable impact on net income of $.3 million for the quarter and $1.0 million for the first nine months of 2020.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The record quarterly net sales, net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 are a testament to the hard work and dedication of every employee at PLP. COVID-19 has created new challenges for us to deal with as a company but also new opportunities. Our number one priority continues to be the protection of our employees and their families through rigorous safety measures that we have put in place due to COVID-19. The sacrifices made by our employees this year have enabled PLP to meet customer requirements in all regions, most notably the U.S. market. One opportunity created by COVID-19 has been the increase in PLP-USA sales made possible by the significance of our uninterrupted U.S. based manufacturing facilities in Albemarle, North Carolina and Rogers, Arkansas. Maintaining and growing our U.S. manufacturing footprint enables PLP to provide excellent customer service to our U.S. and export customer base. The challenges brought on by COVID-19 may be with us for some time. While the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our future operations is unknown, we will continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, their families, our customers and our valued suppliers while continuing to provide the high quality products and services our customers appreciate."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications, and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















September 30,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

2020

2019









ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 41,248

$ 38,929 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,536 ($3,849 in 2019)

96,712

83,517 Inventories - net

94,315

95,718 Prepaids

11,130

9,522 Other current assets

2,517

4,289



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

245,922

231,975















Property, plant and equipment - net

134,440

124,018 Other intangibles - net



13,926

15,116 Goodwill





27,689

27,840 Deferred income taxes



6,515

7,564 Other assets



23,549

27,058



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 452,041

$ 433,571















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Trade accounts payable



$ 30,299

$ 28,282 Notes payable to banks



15,582

8,696 Current portion of long-term debt

7,198

3,354 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees

17,764

11,817 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

27,352

28,924



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

98,195

81,073















Long-term debt, less current portion

45,220

53,722 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

29,048

30,208















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Shareholders' equity:











Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,914,543 and









4,992,979 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

13,013

12,848

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 265,508 and 267,641 shares at









September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

(10,940)

(10,981)

Deferred Compensation Liability

10,940

10,981

Paid-in capital



42,047

38,854

Retained earnings



377,384

353,292

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,592,027 and 1,431,235 shares at









September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

(87,320)

(79,106)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65,549)

(57,353)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

279,575

268,535

Noncontrolling interest

3

33



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

279,578

268,568



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 452,041

$ 433,571

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS























(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30







2020

2019

2020

2019











































Net sales

$ 127,463

$ 119,217

$ 347,944

$ 331,212 Cost of products sold

82,549

79,874

230,554

226,798



GROSS PROFIT

44,914

39,343

117,390

104,414





















Costs and expenses

















Selling

8,884

9,410

26,228

26,868

General and administrative

14,037

13,275

39,903

38,486

Research and engineering

4,541

4,240

12,950

12,809

Other operating expense - net

562

775

1,969

1,447







28,024

27,700

81,050

79,610

























OPERATING INCOME

16,890

11,643

36,340

24,804





















Other income (expense)

















Interest income

36

211

226

613

Interest expense

(504)

(735)

(1,932)

(1,688)

Other income - net

998

138

1,775

306







530

(386)

69

(769)

























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,420

11,257

36,409

24,035





















Income taxes

4,458

3,213

9,306

6,302

























NET INCOME

$ 12,962

$ 8,044

$ 27,103

$ 17,733





















Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(93)

30

(54)

























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 12,954

$ 7,951

$ 27,133

$ 17,679





















BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE



















Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products

Company Shareholders

$ 2.63

$ 1.58

$ 5.47

$ 3.51





















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE



















Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products

Company Shareholders

$ 2.59

$ 1.55

$ 5.43

$ 3.48





















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.60

$ 0.60





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

4,917

5,024

4,963

5,039





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

5,011

5,119

4,998

5,077

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company