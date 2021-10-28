Preformed Line Products Announces Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2021 Financial Results

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $135.4 million, an increase of 6.2%, compared to $127.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Currency translation rates had a favorable impact on 2021 third quarter net sales of $2.0 million.

The Company posted net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $10.7 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by the decrease in gross profit due to the continued increase in raw material prices and transportation costs. PLP-USA announced a price increase effective June 1, 2021, but due to its elevated order backlog, the price increase had only a moderate effect in offsetting the increased costs incurred during the third quarter of 2021. Also contributing to the reduction of net income for the third quarter of 2021 was increased employee compensation expense and warranty expense. Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of $0.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net sales increased 11.0% to $386.0 million for the first nine months of 2021 compared to $347.9 million in the first nine months of 2020. Currency translation rates had a favorable impact of $10.0 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $26.8 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, compared to $27.1 million, or $5.43 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2020. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 benefited from the increase in margin from the higher sales base which more than offset the significant increases in raw material prices and transportation costs not yet mitigated by the announced price increase. In connection with the increase in business activity, increased selling, general and administrative, research and engineering expenses as well as warranty expense resulted in a net reduction of net income of $0.3 million for the first nine months of 2021 versus the same period in 2020. Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of $0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The inflation on raw material commodities as well as the significant increase in transportation costs have created additional challenges for us to navigate in 2021. Due to the significance and continuation of these inflationary increases, PLP-USA announced a second price increase effective October 15, 2021. While cost inflation has negatively affected our earnings, we expect both 2021 price increases will more substantially mitigate the earnings impact in Q4 2021 and beyond. That said, continued cost inflation may offset these gains and require further price adjustments. PLP-USA continues to lead the net sales increase driven by growth in the communications product family. Our geographic diversification continues to de-risk our business model during these challenging economic times including the headwinds seen in the Asia-Pacific region from the deferral of infrastructure projects due to COVID-19. While the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our future operations is unknown, we will continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, their families, our customers and our valued suppliers while continuing to provide the high-quality products and services our customers expect."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2021 2020

2021 2020 Net sales $ 135,380 $ 127,463

$ 385,971 $ 347,944 Cost of products sold 92,217 82,549

259,577 230,554 GROSS PROFIT 43,163 44,914

126,394 117,390











Costs and expenses









Selling 10,142 8,884

29,842 26,228 General and administrative 14,741 14,037

42,905 39,903 Research and engineering 4,861 4,541

14,235 12,950 Other operating expense - net 341 562

2,828 1,969

30,085 28,024

89,810 81,050











OPERATING INCOME 13,078 16,890

36,584 36,340











Other income (expense)









Interest income 30 36

77 226 Interest expense (559) (504)

(1,479) (1,932) Other income - net 1,251 998

1,749 1,775

722 530

347 69











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 13,800 17,420

36,931 36,409











Income taxes 3,097 4,458

10,161 9,306











NET INCOME $ 10,703 $ 12,962

$ 26,770 $ 27,103











Less: Net loss (gain) attributable









to noncontrolling interests 5 (8)

(15) 30











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED









LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS $ 10,708 $ 12,954

$ 26,755 $ 27,133











AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES









OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:









Basic 4,900 4,917

4,909 4,963 Diluted 4,975 5,011

4,950 4,998











EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK









ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE









PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:









Basic $ 2.19 $ 2.63

$ 5.45 $ 5.47 Diluted $ 2.15 $ 2.59

$ 5.40 $ 5.43











Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20

$ 0.60 $ 0.60

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) 2021

2020







ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,326

$ 45,175 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,758 ($3,464 in 2020) 108,034

92,686 Inventories - net 108,603

97,537 Prepaids 13,050

17,660 Other current assets 3,390

3,256 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 271,403

256,314







Property, plant and equipment - net 148,097

125,965 Goodwill 28,695

29,508 Other intangibles - net 12,939

14,443 Deferred income taxes 8,948

10,863 Other assets 23,511

23,994







TOTAL ASSETS $ 493,593

$ 461,087







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Trade accounts payable $ 38,501

$ 31,646 Notes payable to banks 17,697

17,428 Current portion of long-term debt 3,114

5,216 Accrued compensation 21,933

14,736 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,111

34,748 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 114,356

103,774







Long-term debt, less current portion 42,424

33,333 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 28,017

31,911







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Shareholders' equity:





Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized,





4,899,945 and 4,902,233 issued and outstanding,





as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13,171

13,028 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 243,138 and 265,508 shares at





September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (10,102)

(10,940) Deferred Compensation Liability 10,102

10,940 Paid-in capital 46,956

43,134 Retained earnings 402,720

379,035 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,685,387 and 1,611,927 shares at





September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (93,836)

(88,568) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,221)

(54,551) TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 308,790

292,078 Noncontrolling interest 6

(9) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 308,796

292,069 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 493,593

$ 461,087

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

