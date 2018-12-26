PreGel Celebrates 10 Years of 5-Star Pastry Education

CONCORD, N.C., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestones are not exactly easy to achieve. They require endless amounts of time, patience, and resilience, which is why when milestones are reached, there's reason to celebrate. And that's exactly what PreGel America is doing this year. 2019 marks the 10-year anniversary of the company's exclusive 5-Star Pastry Series®—an educational program with a steadfast emphasis on the advancement of veteran pastry chefs looking to enhance their culinary skills.

The PreGel 5-Star Pastry Series is hosted exclusively at the PreGel International Training Centers - Charlotte. World-renowned chefs Amaury Guichon, William Werner, Ksenia Penkina, and Michael Laiskonis make up the roster of pastry talent lecturing 2019 lectures in their specific areas of expertise. Online registration is available at www.pregel-itc.com..

Hosted exclusively at the PreGel International Training Centers – Charlotte, this series consisting of 3-day seminars combining class lecture and hands-on training, has introduced countless students to some of the world's most exclusive and highly respected talent in pastry.

A small sample of world-renowned lecturers who have graced the kitchens of PreGel's state-of-the-art training centers include chefs Michael Laiskonis, Lauren V. Haas, Francisco Migoya, Antonio Bachour, Frank Haasnoot, and Amaury Guichon, among many notable others.

"When we decided to launch this series, it was important to me to make sure that the chefs we brought in were world-class and at championship level, with years of experience," says Marco Casol, managing director, PreGel. "Experience is important, as it shows our attendees the need to evolve in this industry that is always changing. We are pleased to be able to present culinary professionals across the country the opportunity to join us at our facility to learn the latest innovations and techniques in the world of pastry and desserts."

With a decade of proven culinary elevation and success, the 10th anniversary line up will maintain the legacy of excellence in redefining the art of world-class pastries and desserts. Students should be prepared to absorb priceless tips on innovation and captivating techniques in a wide variety of today's hottest pastry areas.

April 10-12, 2019

Amaury Guichon

Boutique Style Petit Gateaux

June 17-19, 2019

William Werner

Contemporary Patisserie: A Journey with Chef William Werner

July 10-12, 2019

Amaury Guichon

Boutique Style Entremets

August 12-14, 2019

Ksenia Penkina

Patisserie and Glazing Arts

November 4-6, 2019

Michael Laiskonis

All Things Chocolate: Bean to Dessert

All 5-Star Pastry seminars include hotel stay, transportation to and from lodging, and daily lunch provided by PreGel. Prices and registration can be found on the company's website.

For more information about each class, visit www.pregel-itc.com.

About the PreGel 5-Star Pastry Series®

Established in 2009, the PreGel 5-Star Pastry Series® is a sequence of seminars specifically designed for culinary professionals looking to sharpen their skills. The Series® is lectured by world-class pastry chefs dedicated to providing a superior level of instruction on pastry and dessert applications. Exclusively hosted by the International Training Centers – NC, each 3-day lecture creates a dynamic pastry experience that knows no bounds, setting the stage for a compelling learning experience that translates to a competitive advantage for all who attend.

