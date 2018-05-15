PreGel Confidential: Booth #6222

CONCORD, N.C., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a short video clip promoting PreGel's upcoming presence at the National Restaurant Association show, Corporate Pastry Chef & International Training Centers Manager Michael Downing, PreGel America, was asked if some of his favorite dessert concepts would be shown with novelties at the annual foodservice industry event, his purposely evasive reply was, "I don't know. You'll have to come to the booth to find out." With that one sentence, Chef Downing put an emphasis on why PreGel booth #6222 will be to NRA what Millenium Park, the Navy Pier, or Wrigley Building are to Chicago: a highlight that should not be missed beginning May 19-22 at the McCormick Convention Center, Chicago, IL.

"Each year, PreGel is excited to introduce business owners, chefs, operators, and decision-makers to the new and innovative products that we feel so proud to share with them," says Anna Pata, director of sales & marketing, PreGel America. "We take our duty very seriously to provide the best in quality, innovation, and convenience, and best serve the busy professionals who travel to this show looking for the kind of solutions we can provide," Pata adds.



"Essentially, when a visitor leaves our booth, we want them to feel encouraged and excited to create unbelievable recipe innovation for each particular silo of business they serve. But most of all we want them to leave knowing they've found the right partner to succeed with," Pata concludes.

The debut of the company's new 50 x 50 show booth design is to feature four stations: gelato, pastry, trending, and education. The company is to showcase innovation surrounding some of today's hottest trends including doughnuts, floral inclusion, mobile desserts, and dessert beverages. Although there are more highlights, including daily gastronomic demonstrations by PreGel Ambassador Chef Stefano Biasini, Maestro Gelatiere / Owner – Gran Caffe L'Aquilla – Philadelphia, PA, and Gelato World Cup Team USA Member, the company is keeping all other details about its exciting new product reveals top secret.

PreGel aims to make an unforgettable impact with its 2018 novelties, concepts, and flavor profiles, expanding on its Flavorings, Variegates, Coatings, Bases with Flavorings, and Five Star Chef Pastry lines. The company also plans to showcase an unprecedented approach to the standard use of its ingredients that works for the entire menu.

Your Passion. Our Ingredients. It's not just a slogan; it's what PreGel believes in.

For more information, visit www.pregelamerica.com.

About PreGel America

Established in 2002, PreGel America is a B2B developer, manufacturer, and distributor of authentic, high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. With main headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the company's diverse product lines fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections, and Specialty Beverages. Additionally, PreGel hosts five International Training Centers within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX as well as three distribution facilities in the East, West, and Central regions. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

