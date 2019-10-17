PreGel is Platinum Sponsor of Gelato World Cup

CONCORD, N.C., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PreGel has always been attentive to events that encourage the culture of artisanal gelato, driven by the strong need to communicate and make a symbol of goodness known throughout the world. When the opportunity arose to sponsor Gelato World Cup (CMG), we did not hesitate to put ourselves at the forefront in order to support the research and development of new flavors. We believe that this important event will allow us to express ourselves, 360°, and that through this partnership, we will develop a strong synergy with the other sponsors and all twelve teams competing.

Gelato World Cup

We want to give voice to the members without distinction of origin or experience gained in the field. For this reason we decided to create a project to involve them and make them part of our big family, while providing all the knowledge, research, and quality of our products.

The project will consist of a general introduction of the professionals who have decided to join the initiative. Everyone will showcase a recipe that represents their passion, via use of the PreGel line. All of this will be accompanied by a short interview that will reveal the character and approach of the candidates who make up the different teams in the race, both with regard to the event in general and in preparation for the final round.

The first publications will be dedicated to Team Italy, chosen to pay homage to our land to which we are deeply grateful for providing raw materials of the highest quality and for the opportunity to lay the foundations of our reality. The following features will be Hungary, Spain, Japan, and many others.

This is an international project that aims to present the experience and tradition of different professionals in the race, as well as the versatility of our products.

This is just the beginning of the various initiatives we are organizing as Platinum Sponsor in anticipation of the final CMG. All you have to do is discover the first recipe and stay tuned to our digital media platforms for alerts about the new products we have in store for 2020.

Your Passion. Our Ingredients. It's not just a slogan; it's what PreGel believes in.

For more information, visit www.pregelamerica.com.

About PreGel America

Established in 2002, PreGel America is a B2B developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. As one of more than 20 subsidiaries of the company's main headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, PreGel America supplies diverse product lines that fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections, and Specialty Beverages.

With a worldwide network of more than 25 International Training Centers, PreGel America hosts five educational establishments located within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX, as well as three distribution facilities in the East, West, and Central regions. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

Media Contact:

Janae Morris, PreGel America

Phone: 704 707 0300 ext. 326

Email: 226422@email4pr.com

Website: www.pregelamerica.com

SOURCE PreGel America

Related Links

http://www.pregelamerica.com

