PreGel Markets Customization Outside of Flavor Offerings

CONCORD, N.C., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the nature of business to design unique strategies that allow them to stand out in a crowd of competitors. Whether it's logo design, choice of company colors, catchiness of the tagline, or the diversity of product offerings, customization in business is imperative. As a one-stop-shop for dessertpreneurs in the specialty dessert industry, PreGel is now offering custom-printed marketing design material along with predesigned Point of Puchase (P.O.P.) kits, and build-your-own Point of Purchase (P.O.P.) kits.

Predesigned POP Kit

Custom Printed Marketing Design options include:

Custom designed sticker decals for ifi ® Cool Box mobile gelato parlor. This option allows clients to customize mobile parlors with their professional branding to gain more visibility at public events, special events, and catering jobs. This exclusive customizing option is available only through PreGel America.

Cool Box mobile gelato parlor. This option allows clients to customize mobile parlors with their professional branding to gain more visibility at public events, special events, and catering jobs. This exclusive customizing option is available only through PreGel America. Flavor marker inserts branded with company logo, flavor name, and image. Inserts can be ordered in multiples of 12 up to 72. For additional flavor markers exceeding the standard 72 insert limit, customers are able to increase quantity in variables of 12 until desired amount is reached.

Predesigned POP Kit

The predesigned signage in this package includes two 20x30 posters, eight flavor marker inserts, and four table tents. Each predesigned package is fashioned after imagery showcased on the PreGel American Classics Sprint Flavor Pack (featuring Strawberry, Butter Pecan, Vanilla, and Chocolate Sprints) or the Italian Classics Flavor Pack (featuring Gianduiotto, Tiramisu, Mascarpone, and Hazelnut Sprints).

The Build-Your-Own options are not limited to only the Spint Flavor Pack imagery. Customers are allowed to choose from a wide selection of PreGel approved images, with ongoing assistance from the PreGel design team throughout the process.

Your Passion. Our Ingredients. It's not just a slogan; it's what PreGel believes in.

For more information, visit www.pregelamerica.com.

About PreGel America

Established in 2002, PreGel America is a B2B developer, manufacturer, and distributor of authentic, high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. With main headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the company's diverse product lines fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections, and Specialty Beverages. Additionally, PreGel hosts five International Training Centers within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX as well as three distribution facilities in the East, West, and Central regions. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

Contact:

Janae Morris, PreGel America

Phone: 704 707 0300 ext. 326

Email: 197847@email4pr.com

Website: www.pregelamerica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pregel-markets-customization-outside-of-flavor-offerings-300673875.html

SOURCE PreGel America

Related Links

http://www.pregelamerica.com

