PreGel to Bring a Cold Chill to Vegas

CONCORD, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generally, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But following the upcoming International Baking Industry Exposition, September 8-11, 2019, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, there is going to be one happening that will be almost impossible to keep secret: PreGel, booth #2751. The dessert ingredient manufacturer will bring a cold chill to Sin City, with a bounty of artisanal desserts, both frozen and baked, made with the company's diverse line of ingredients and tools.

"We're very excited to be exhibiting at IBIE 2019," says Michael Downing, corporate pastry chef, PreGel America. "We have an amazing collection of ingredients from our 2019 Novelties that we have transformed into classic and trending frozen and baked desserts. We believe the recipe innovation that will be on display at booth #2751 will inspire visitors regarding ways they can maximize their businesses and increase their menu options, while catering to the diverse tastes of the consumers," Downing concluded.

In addition to 2019 top trends such as Thai Rolled Ice Cream and gourmet donuts, PreGel will also showcase a delicious variety of authentic Italian gelato; artisanal American ice cream; classic, trending, and original pastry creations; as well as samples for tasting, and pastry demonstrations for attendees to observe throughout the show.

Visitors to booth #2751 will be able to network with the chefs of PreGel International Training Centers and consultants of the company's national sales team.

About PreGel America

Established in 2002, PreGel America is a B2B developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. As one of more than 20 subsidiaries of the company's main headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, PreGel America supplies diverse product lines that fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections, and Specialty Beverages.

With a worldwide network of more than 25 International Training Centers, PreGel America hosts five educational establishments located within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX, as well as three distribution facilities in the East, West, and Central regions. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

