PreGel to Make Bold Presence in Chi-Town

CONCORD, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Much like its massive international presence with 21 subsidiaries worldwide, PreGel will showcase an equally commanding attendance at the Centennial National Restaurant Association Show, May 18-21, at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois. At the company's booth #6222, visitors will experience today's hottest frozen dessert, pastry, and beverage trends made using PreGel incomparable artisanal dessert ingredients.

"PreGel is always excited to attend NRA and be part of the country's largest foodservice show," says Anna Pata, director of sales & marketing, PreGel America. "This platform allows us to launch our annual novelties at the beginning of the season and showcase how entrepreneurs, chefs, and decision-makers can expand menu innovation utilizing versatile and easy-to-use ingredients," Pata continues. "The end results are desserts that offer quality taste, extended shelf life, and amazing presentation," Pata concludes.

Visitors to PreGel booth #6222 at NRA will embark on:

Q&A/networking opportunities with regional PreGel sales consultants

A mock PreGel International Training Centers training session

Live and engaging artisanal dessert demonstrations

A showcase of necessary kitchen equipment

One-on-one communication with professional pastry chefs

Menu development ideation/recipe inspiration

A flavor journey ranging from classic to trending flavors to unique dessert concepts

The company is eager to reveal an impressive list of 2019 ingredient novelties, expanding on its Variegates, Bases with Flavorings, and Five Star Chef Pastry lines.

Your Passion. Our Ingredients. It's not just a slogan; it's what PreGel believes in.

About PreGel America

Established in 2002, PreGel America is a B2B developer, manufacturer, and distributor of authentic, high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. With main headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the company's diverse product lines fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections, and Specialty Beverages. Additionally, PreGel hosts five International Training Centers within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX, as well as three distribution facilities in the East, West, and Central regions. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

