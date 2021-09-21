Pregis, Henkel join forces to develop advanced protective packaging for improved circularity, enhanced recycling

DEERFIELD, Ill. and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pregis and Henkel recently joined forces to advance the development of sustainable protective packaging solutions that meet environmental goals and address future packaging requirements.

The recently rebranded Pregis EverTec™ lightweight, recyclable paper cushioned mailer, which is manufactured with EPIX® technology from Henkel Adhesive Technologies, was the first example of a shipping solution jointly developed to address the growth of ecommerce packaging.

Henkel's EPIX technology enhances paper product functionality and improves performance while maintaining the sustainability and recyclability. The EverTec mailer, manufactured with EPIX, is a lightweight, durable package that can decrease material waste, as well as reduce reliance on corrugated boxes and improve distribution efficiency—all while providing consumers with a curbside recyclable option. To meet significant market demand, Pregis has opened several new U.S. manufacturing sites in 2021.

Pregis and Henkel share a commitment to sustainability that is a part of their operational and organizational philosophies as well as their product innovation strategies. To support their positions, both companies became signatories to the Climate Pledge whose goal is to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

"Because we work with brand owners and retailers every day, we know that they are looking for improved sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers. Listening closely to their needs, Pregis and Henkel have teamed up to bring advanced packaging technologies to the market in a way that no one else can. Pregis' ability to scale this innovative solution in partnership with Henkel demonstrates our shared focus on creating a circular economy and eliminating unnecessary packaging waste," said Tom Wetsch, chief innovation officer, Pregis.

Further, with consumers increasingly making purchasing decisions based on a brand's sustainability profile, receiving e-commerce purchases in an EverTec mailer, will signal to them that they are getting packaging that is aligned with their environmental position.

"Seeing the rise in demand for ecommerce shipments, Henkel embarked on the development of a technology that would offer advanced functional and sustainable properties for paper. With a focus on recovery and reuse of cellulose-based protective packaging, our EPIX technology has become a critical component of the Pregis EverTec mailer," said Tilo Quink, global head packaging solutions, Henkel.

Pregis and Henkel will continue to deliver new market-driven packaging that meets requirements for circularity. By working together, the companies aspire to accelerate sustainability commitments of their individual organizations as well as value chain partners and customers.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is a global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Pregis

Pregis LLC is a customer-driven solutions provider of innovative flexible packaging, protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection. As a material neutral company, the company works with its customers to find the right solution to solve their business challenges. Pregis serves a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments including food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical devices, agricultural, e-commerce, retail, automotive, transportation, furniture, electronics, building, construction, and military/aerospace. For more information: www.pregis.com and pregiseu.com.

