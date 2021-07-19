Pregis invests $80 million in new film extrusion facility in South Carolina

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pregis, a leading global manufacturer of protective packaging, is announcing a $80 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art blown film extrusion facility in Anderson, South Carolina.

Headed by industry veterans, the 168,000 square foot facility will feature multiple newly-installed lines will be producing the latest engineered films that be used downstream to manufacture performance-oriented, packaging solutions for food, CPG and medical device applications. The plant will also include a world-class film laboratory to develop and test materials.

"We believe that this new facility will be the most technologically-advanced extrusion facility in North America. The facility has been staffed with technology and market leaders who are focused on developing extruded films that have been engineered to meet market-driven performance requirements," said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer, Pregis.

In keeping with Pregis' previously announced 2K30 environmental goals, the Anderson facility will also feature the latest in energy-efficiency in manufacturing and other plant functions. Pregis' objective is to run its businesses in the most sustainable manner possible, so that it improves its carbon footprint, reduces environmental impact, while making significant, positive contributions to people and society.

The facility will create 120 new jobs for workers in the Greenville, South Carolina area and is expected to be operational in September.

"We congratulate Pregis on this $80 million investment that will create 120 new jobs within the Anderson County community. We wish them great success in the Palmetto State and look forward to seeing them grow and prosper for a long time," said Governor Henry McMaster.

