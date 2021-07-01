Pregis invests more than $14 million in new Atlanta area manufacturing facility to support e-commerce growth

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pregis, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, will be investing more than $14 million in a new manufacturing facility in the Atlanta area to support e-commerce growth in the Southeast.

The new 298,000 square foot facility will be located in McDonough, Georgia and is the latest in a series of investments in protective packaging manufacturing facilities to support e-commerce demand. Pregis recently announced two manufacturing facilities in Texas, one in Bethel, Pennsylvania, in addition to an existing facility in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

The McDonough facility will be producing the recently rebranded Pregis EverTec™ mailer which features lightweight, recyclable all-paper cushioned construction. Pregis is currently looking to fill 80 new manufacturing positions there, with room to expand production and employment opportunities in the future. In total, the new EverTec manufacturing locations are expected to create approximately 450 new jobs.

"E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Pregis' investment in a Georgia manufacturing location is yet another commitment to offering a diverse portfolio of shipping solutions tailored to the growing demand among brand owners and ecommerce retailers for sustainable, efficient and cost-effective solutions," said Pregis President and CEO Kevin Baudhuin. "We are also pleased to be creating employment opportunities in the Atlanta metro area for this unique e-commerce solution."

Pregis acquired the technology to manufacture the sustainable mailer solution in October 2020 with the goal to scale the production of the curbside recyclable product to meet consumer demand. Pregis also self-manufactures the proprietary equipment used to produce the unique mailer.

"I extend my thanks to Pregis for their commitment to creating advanced manufacturing and distribution jobs for hardworking Georgians," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. "The company's continued investment in the Peach State is a testament to our top-notch workforce training programs and to Georgia's welcoming, pro-business environment."

For more than a decade, Pregis has brought to the marketplace a portfolio of products that address environmental concerns, as well as delivering the protective attributes critical for damage-free delivery of products to consumers.

About Pregis

Pregis LLC is a customer-driven solutions provider of innovative protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection. As a material neutral company, the company works with its customers to find the right solution to solve their business challenges. Pregis serves a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments including food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical devices, agricultural, e-commerce, retail, automotive, transportation, furniture, electronics, building, construction, and military/aerospace. For more information: www.pregis.com.

SOURCE Pregis LLC

