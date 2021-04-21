Pregis Joins The Climate Pledge

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pregis, a leading global manufacturer of protective packaging, announces that it has joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.

"At Pregis, we're on a mission to help companies choose protective packaging solutions that are suited to specific applications, so they can be confident they're doing their part to protect the environment," said Pregis CEO Kevin Baudhuin. "Our commitment to Protect, Preserve and Inspyre closely aligns with the ambition of The Climate Pledge to create a better world through the development of new marketplaces for greener, lower-carbon products and services."

Pregis focuses on providing better packaging to prevent product damage, improve customer satisfaction and prevent waste by reducing returns that add up in fuel and energy environmental impacts. Through purposeful innovation and investments, Pregis strives to create solutions that support a circular economy designed to reduce resource consumption, waste and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Pregis is also a member of several other environmental advocacy groups including the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and CEFLEX, where it contributes its supply chain expertise to co-create a circular economy. Many Pregis products have been certified as eco-friendly by organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council. Further, sales from a portion of its products contribute to Uzima, a charitable organization that provides clean water filters to global locations.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. 105 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

About Pregis

Pregis LLC is a customer-driven solutions provider of innovative protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection. As a material neutral company, the company works with its customers to find the right solution to solve their business challenges. Pregis serves a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments including food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical devices, agricultural, e-commerce, retail, automotive, transportation, furniture, electronics, building, construction and military/aerospace. For more information: www.pregis.com and www.pregiseu.com.

