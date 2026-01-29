Pregnancy Help 4 U Announces 2026 "Stand for Life" Gala Featuring Guest Speaker Kirk Cameron on March 27

Pregnancy Help 4 U (PH4U), a nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic serving North Texas, announces its 2026 Stand for Life Gala, an evening dedicated to protecting life and strengthening families. The event will take place on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Hurst Conference Center, with keynote speaker, Kirk Cameron.

Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event details are now available at https://www.ph4ugala.org. Community members, churches, and businesses are encouraged to attend and partner in expanding access to life-affirming care for women and families facing unplanned pregnancies.

As abortion vulnerability and pregnancy pressure continue to rise across North Texas, Pregnancy Help 4 U provides a proven, compassionate alternative. In 2025, PH4U served more than 2,000 clients, including over 200 men, and saw 83% of women at risk of abortion choose life, resulting in 693 lives saved.

Kirk Cameron is an actor, filmmaker, and passionate advocate for faith and family. He and his wife Chelsea founded Camp Firefly for families of seriously ill children and are devoted parents of six. Kirk now speaks nationwide, inspiring audiences with his message of hope and purpose.

"Every life matters, and every story deserves hope," said Tonya Thomas, Executive Director of Pregnancy Help 4 U. "This evening is an opportunity to stand boldly for life and make a lasting difference in our community."

Featured Guest Speaker: Kirk Cameron

The evening will feature Kirk Cameron, actor, producer, and nationally recognized advocate for faith and family, as the keynote speaker. Cameron is best known for his role as Mike Seaver on Growing Pains and for starring in the faith-based films Fireproof and Lifemark, which highlight the power of commitment, redemption, and the value of every life.

How Gala Proceeds Make an Impact

The Stand for Life Gala is Pregnancy Help 4 U's signature fundraising event. Proceeds directly fund free, life-affirming services, including:

Pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds

Parenting education and life skills classes

Male advocacy and fatherhood support

Material assistance and community referrals

Life-affirming programming empowering parenting and adoption

These services ensure that women and men are not left feeling pressured, isolated, or unsupported during pregnancy decisions.

Pregnancy Help 4 U is a faith-based nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic serving North Texas. PH4U provides free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, accurate information on all options, and life-affirming education in a safe, supportive environment—empowering women and men to make informed decisions and choose life with confidence and hope. Learn more at https://www.ph4u.org.

