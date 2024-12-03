Pregnancy Help 4 U Moves to New Fort Worth Location and Launches Matching Donation Challenge

This year alone, Pregnancy Help 4 U has served over 1,600 women, offering free life-affirming services, material resources, and support to families facing unplanned pregnancies. The new location will allow the organization to reach even more individuals, providing them with a welcoming, safe, and supportive environment.

Pregnancy Help 4 U is excited to announce a Double Impact Matching Donation Challenge to celebrate this milestone and support the expansion. Every dollar given will be matched up to $15,000 through December 31, 2024, through the generosity of a PH4U Partner. This is a unique opportunity for the community to double their impact and help ensure the organization can continue providing free services such as pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting education, and material assistance.

A Growing Need for Pro-Life Resources

The need for life-affirming pregnancy resources has never been more critical for Texas women. Women facing unplanned pregnancies are increasingly seeking comprehensive support to navigate their circumstances and make informed decisions.

Pregnancy Help 4 U has significantly impacted the community this year by providing 1,284 pregnancy tests and 1,497 sonograms, offering vital information to individuals facing pregnancy-related concerns, and fostering connections for expectant parents. The center also distributed over 60,000 essential items, such as clothing and baby supplies, easing the burdens of single mothers and families in need and exemplifying its commitment to life-affirming care. Since doors opened in 2011, Pregnancy Help 4 U has remained a trusted and accessible resource, to support women, fathers, and families during challenging times.

Supporting Moms and Dads

In addition to supporting women, Pregnancy Help 4 U offers programs specifically designed to equip fathers with the tools, confidence, and resources they need to be strong and engaged parents. These programs provide education, mentorship, and encouragement to dads as they prepare for the journey of parenthood.

Client Testimonial

One recent client shared their heartfelt experience:

"I want to thank you for continuously checking up on me. The kindness you all showed me at the center has meant the world to me!! I am so blessed I found the center and I am so thankful you guys gave me the strength to move forward with my pregnancy. All of the gifts I received at the center for the parenting classes are such a huge help…"

This story reflects the heart of Pregnancy Help 4 U's mission to provide hope and practical support to women and families in their most vulnerable moments.

Call to Action

"We're excited about the opportunities this new location provides and incredibly grateful for the support we've received," said Tonya Thomas, Executive Director. "The Double Impact Matching Challenge is an incredible way for our community to come alongside us to expand our outreach and continue transforming lives."

Donations can be made online at www.PH4Upartners.org/givingtuesday, by mail, or in person at the new location.

For more information about Pregnancy Help 4 U, its services, or the Double Impact Matching Challenge, please visit PH4Upartners.org/givingtuesday or contact us at [email protected].

About Pregnancy Help 4 U

Pregnancy Help 4 U is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing life-affirming support to women and families facing unplanned pregnancies. Offering free services, resources, and education, the organization empowers individuals to make informed decisions and build a brighter future.

