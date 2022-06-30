Pregnancy Implications Are Impacting the Demand of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Globally: Future Market Insights Study

Prenatal vitamin supplements market future trends explain that there is a rise in awareness about benefits of maintain good health among women. This is expected to positively impact the demand for prenatal vitamin supplements as women are ready to spend on supplements to avoid birth defects due to lack of nutrition.

NEWARK, Del., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenatal vitamin supplements are expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach a valuation of USD 1.04 Bn by 2032, while it is valued at US$ 522 Mn in 2022.

Demand for prenatal vitamin supplements is increasing as new crucial pregnancy cases are coming. A woman's body goes through a lot of changes during the course of pregnancy. It is essential to take utmost care of your health to ensure that there are no complications during the delivery, fueling the demand for prenatal vitamin supplements.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15109

Women have become conscious about the food they eat and the supplements they intake as it impacts the health of fetus a well. Covid -19 further strengthens the need to maintain good health in order to avoid any negative outcomes. This impacted the sales of prenatal supplements in the market during the assessment year.

Manufacturers are developing different products like smoothies, energy bars which fulfill the nutritional requirements of pregnant women. Easy availability of products that provide essential nutrients like vitamins and proteins is expected to boost the demand for prenatal vitamin supplements in the market.

Key brands are collaborating with ecommerce sites like amazon and flipkart to offer their products across the globe at a click of bottom. These products at then sold with different discounts schemes and delivered at consumers door steps, increasing the sales of prenatal vitamin supplements

As the number of women joining the workforce increases and they have less time at their disposal to take care of their health the demand for prenatal vitamin supplements that provide these nutrients to the body is expected to rise. North America contributes maximum share in the global revenue generation followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.6% and 6.2% in North America and Latin America , respectively, through 2032.

is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.6% and 6.2% in and , respectively, through 2032. Asia Pacific is expected to account for 18% of the market share during the assessment year.

is expected to account for 18% of the market share during the assessment year. Demand for prenatal vitamins supplements is expected to witness rise as women are well aware about the benefits of consuming such products, additionally they have easy access to different prenatal vitamin supplements brands that are manufactured in regional markets.

is expected to witness rise as women are well aware about the benefits of consuming such products, additionally they have easy access to different prenatal vitamin supplements brands that are manufactured in regional markets. Increase in disposable income and willingness to spend on healthcare products is expected to drive the European prenatal vitamin supplement market, enhancing the natal care experience for the end users.

enhancing the natal care experience for the end users. The European prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to reach USD 338 Mn by 2032.

is expected to reach USD by 2032. Growing customer preference for healthy and wholesome diets is driving sales of prenatal vitamin supplements across global markets.

Request a Complete TOC Of The Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15109

Leading Companies Profiled in Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market are

Country Life, LLC

Abbott Nutrition

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Garden of Life

Procter & Gamble Company (New Chapter)

Vitamin Angels, Inc.

Bayer U.S. LLC

Direct Relief

New Chapter, Inc

Rainbow Light

"Rise in awareness of benefits of consuming nutrient rich diet during pregnancy is expected to propel the demand for prenatal supplements in the market globally. Many organizations are changing their policies to offer parental care benefits and monetary benefits along with maternity leaves is expected to impact revenue generation of prenatal vitamin supplements market globally." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by Category

By Form, Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market is segmented as:

Powdered

Liquid

Gummies

Capsules

By Sales Channel, Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market is segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Store

Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

Company Website

E-commerce Platform

By Region, Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15109

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of prenatal vitamins are focusing on research & development to offer different effective formulations. Key players are collaborating and developing new product lines to penetrate untapped markets and expand their sales channel.

Mommy's Bliss, is a leading health company for babies is expanding into the prenatal market with a revolutionary range of prenatal and postnatal multivitamins and supplements designed specifically for parenthood journey. The brand, empowers new mothers to handle the specific requirements and problems that come with pregnancy and postpartum care.

Ritual, an online health firm that formulates clean multivitamins for women expanded its product line by including a p renatal vitamin containing 12 essential nutrients.

containing 12 essential nutrients. Abbott has introduced its new series of prenatal vitamin supplements under its infant & new mother care product lists that involves products like SIMILAC PROBIOTIC that helps in creating a healthy gut microbiome, Increasing the sales of prenatal vitamin supplements .

under its infant & new mother care product lists that involves products like SIMILAC PROBIOTIC that helps in creating a healthy gut microbiome, Increasing the . Rainbow light has introduced its prenatal one multi that comes with food -based multivitamin that provides complete nutrition for mom and baby, that is easy to digest with probiotics & enzymes, increasing the prenatal vitamin supplements market size.

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15109

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global prenatal vitamin supplements market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market By Form (Powdered, Liquid, Gummies, Capsules), By Sales Channel (Offline Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Store, Other Sales Channel), Online Sales Channel (Company Website, E-commerce Platform), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverage Market Insights Landscape

Salicylic Acid Market - Salicylic Acid Market by Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharma Grade), by Form (Liquid, Powder), by End Use Application (Pharmaceutical, Skin Care, Hair Care, Food Preservatives & Others (Dye Industry), & Region for 2022 – 2032

Meat Seasonings Market - Meat Seasonings Market by Type (Pepper, Capsicum, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg & Mace, Cardamom, Coriander, Cloves, Others), Application (Meat & poultry products, Frozen products), End-Use (Hospitality, Packaged Food Industry) & Region forecast till 2032

Multifunctional Food Ingredients Market - Multifunctional Food Ingredients Market By Type (Emulsions & flavors, Hydrocolloids, Fibers, Oat extracts, Yeast extracts, Bulking agents, others), Application (Bakery & confectionery products, Meat & poultry, Dessert & toppings, Dairy products, Processed food products) & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Domestic Food Preparation Appliances Market - Domestic Food Preparation Appliances Market By Product (Refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Heater, Washing Machines, Cooktop), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Supermarket & Hypermarket, and Others) & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/prenatal-vitamin-supplements-market

Explore all latest Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights