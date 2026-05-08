Preiss X IRIS Technologies Wins Two 2026 Student Housing Business Innovator Awards for Mobile Wallet Innovation

Company' s Mobile Wallet Initiative Recognized for "Best Vendor/Operator Solution" and "Best-In-House Management Innovation," Adding to Growing List of 2026 Accolades

RALEIGH, N.C., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preiss, a leading housing owner-operator, and IRIS Technologies, a leader in property tech, are proud to announce their joint victory at the 2026 Student Housing Business Innovator Awards. The partnership was honored in two categories: Best Vendor/Operator Solution and Best In-House Management Innovation. These awards recognize the Preiss x IRIS Mobile Wallet Experience, a transformative initiative representing a fundamental shift in how access is delivered and managed in student housing. These awards join an expanding list of 2026 company and individual leadership honors, reinforcing what has already been a year of unprecedented recognition for both companies.

Preiss X IRIS at the 2026 Student Housing Business Innovator Awards with Quext and Allegion

"This dual win validates our belief that the best innovations are born from disciplined collaboration," said Whitney Kidd, SVP of Innovation. "These awards reinforce the success we've seen across the portfolio and demonstrate how strategic partnerships can turn complex operational challenges into competitive advantages."

A Benchmark for Student Housing Access

Developed over three years, the Mobile Wallet Experience was designed to eliminate resident friction while scaling operational performance. As the first off-campus student housing providers to utilize native mobile wallet access at scale, Preiss and IRIS have set a new industry benchmark. Residents can now unlock units and amenities via Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, utilizing "tap-to-access" technology that works even when devices are offline or out of battery.

Measurable Operational and Financial Impact

The collaboration's impact delivers immediate results across the portfolio:

38% Call Volume Reduction: Dramatic decrease in access-related calls and after-hours lockouts



Dramatic decrease in access-related calls and after-hours lockouts $698,000 Annual NOI Lift : Significant value driven by tech fees and reduced labor/maintenance costs across 9 communities and approximately 5,000 beds



: Significant value driven by tech fees and reduced labor/maintenance costs across 9 communities and approximately 5,000 beds Seamless Integration: Fully integrates with Entrata, syncing access with real-time lease data

Strategic Collaboration with Tech Giants

A defining milestone of the project was an exclusive Apple Summit hosted by Preiss and IRIS at Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California. The summit provided Apple with direct insight into student housing operations, positioning the sector as an active voice in shaping the future of mobile access roadmaps. The initiative was delivered through close collaboration with partners including Apple, Google, Quext, and Allegion, with IRIS serving as the connective layer between strategy, technology, and execution.

About Preiss x IRIS Technologies

Preiss is a Raleigh-based owner and operator of student housing communities serving tens of thousands of residents across the United States. Through its innovation and consulting arm, IRIS Technologies, Preiss identifies, pilots, and scales technology solutions that enhance resident experience and operational performance. Together, Preiss and IRIS partner with owners, operators, and technology providers to deliver tested, real-world innovations that advance efficiency, elevate service, and shape the future of multifamily living. Communities interested in deploying mobile wallet access solutions can contact IRIS at [email protected] for more information.

Media Contacts:

Bri Kayser, Marketing Lead | IRIS Technologies

[email protected]

Kasey Munsch, VP of Strategic Communications | Preiss

[email protected] | 919-706-0668

SOURCE Preiss X IRIS Technologies