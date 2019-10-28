PREIT Declares Quarterly Dividend for Common and Preferred Shares

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2019 to common shareholders of record on December 2, 2019. The December 16th dividend payment will be the Company's 171st consecutive distribution since its initial dividend paid in August of 1962.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.4609375 per share on its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares, $0.450000 per share to holders of its 7.20% Series C Preferred Shares, and $0.4296875 per share to holders of its 6.875% Series D Preferred Shares. These dividends are payable on December 16, 2019 to holders of record on December 2, 2019.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn.

This presentation, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, trends and other matters that are not historical facts. When used, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "target," "goal," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "result," "should," "will," and similar expressions, which do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify forward looking statements. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented in this presentation and the documents that we may incorporate by reference into this document are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and currently available to management. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events, achievements or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, our business might be materially and adversely affected by uncertainties affecting real estate businesses generally as well as the following, among other factors:

Changes in the retail and real estate industries, including consolidation and store closings, particularly among anchor tenants; our ability to maintain and increase property occupancy, sales and rental rates, in light of the relatively high number of leases that have expired or are expiring in the next two years; increases in operating costs that cannot be passed on to tenants; current economic conditions and the state of employment growth and consumer confidence and spending, and the corresponding effects on tenant business performance, prospects, solvency and leasing decisions and on our cash flows, and the value and potential impairment of our properties; the effects of online shopping and other uses of technology on our retail tenants; risks related to our development and redevelopment activities; acts of violence at malls, including our properties, or at other similar spaces, and the potential effect on traffic and sales; our ability to identify and execute on suitable acquisition opportunities and to integrate acquired properties into our portfolio; our partnerships and joint ventures with third parties to acquire or develop properties concentration of our properties in the Mid-Atlantic region; changes in local market conditions, such as the supply of or demand for retail space, or other competitive factors; changes to our corporate management team and any resulting modifications to our business strategies; our ability to sell properties that we seek to dispose of or our ability to obtain prices we seek; potential losses on impairment of certain long-lived assets, such as real estate, or of intangible assets, such as goodwill, including such losses that we might be required to record in connection with any dispositions of assets; our substantial debt and liquidation preference of our preferred shares and our high leverage ratio; constraining leverage, unencumbered debt yield, interest and tangible net worth covenants under our principal credit agreements; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness when it matures, on favorable terms or at all; our ability to raise capital, including through joint ventures or other partnerships, through sales of properties or interests in properties, through the issuance of equity or equity-related securities if market conditions are favorable, or through other actions; our short- and long-term liquidity position; potential dilution from any capital raising transactions or other equity issuances; and general economic, financial and political conditions, including credit and capital market conditions, changes in interest rates or unemployment.

Additional factors that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include those discussed herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors." We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

