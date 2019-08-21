PREIT Expands Fitness Options in its Portfolio with Addition of Planet Fitness at Moorestown Mall

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As PREIT (NYSE: PEI) furthers its strategic approach in bolstering health and wellness segments at its properties, the company today announced the addition of Planet Fitness at the Moorestown Mall. Slated to open in Spring 2020, Planet Fitness, occupying more than 23,000 square feet, will represent another key addition to the PREIT roster – which now has increased the square footage dedicated to health and wellness tenancy by five times since 2012.

Planet Fitness is a full-service, high-quality fitness experience for all gym-goers. Ranging from free weights, to cardio, to personalized exercise programs and small group trainings, Planet Fitness creates an environment unique to all its members, and one that complements Moorestown Mall's Orangetheory Fitness, and other health and wellness-centric offerings.

The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) reports that gym membership is up 2.6% from 2017, and up 26% since 2009. As the industry continues to boom, PREIT has identified opportunities to meet the needs of its consumers through traditional and up-and-coming health and wellness options.

"Gym-goers today are focused on the fitness journey – they're not just going to the gym, but buying attire that suits their athletic style and seeking healthier eating alternatives," said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT. "We want to provide local consumers with more reasons to choose the mall as their go-to destination for activities that suit their lifestyle. With the addition of Planet Fitness, we're continuing to add health and wellness tenants supporting the all-encompassing experience offered by our properties as consumer interests expand well beyond soft goods."

At Moorestown Mall, results have been strong:

Rent generated in the former Macy's store is 19 times the prior revenue.

Traffic has improved by 5.7% through June 30, 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018.

Since 2008, fitness center leasing in malls has tripled on a square footage basis, according to research firm CoStar Group. PREIT has recognized the growing demand in this segment and strengthened its portfolio to include a variety of health-oriented concepts, most recently incorporating Onelife Fitness at Valley Mall, Peloton at Cherry Hill Mall and Edge Fitness opening this Fall at Plymouth Meeting Mall.

As the mall offerings evolve, Moorestown Mall is an interesting case study that has recently enhanced its tenant mix to include new restaurants to complement a productive Harvest Seasonal Grill, YardHouse and Regal Cinema, rounding out a dining and entertainment component as well as a blend of new-to-market off price venues offering branded merchandise at a discount in the former Macy's location – HomeSense, Sierra and Five Below with Michaels Arts and Crafts joining the roster in 2020.

Moorestown Mall is home to a unique mix of tenants including award-winning Rizzieri salon and spa, over $25 million in dining and entertainment sales and popular retail brands including H&M, Express, Foot Locker, Hollister, Victoria's Secret and many others.

