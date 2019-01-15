PREIT Renews Experience at Moorestown Mall with Completion of Anchor Box Leasing and Opening of Sought After Dining Venues

Complementing the recently opened anchor stores, are new dining experiences: Hash House A Go Go and Joe Italiano's Maplewood . The new-to-market tenants will complement the existing dining options and will deliver appealing offerings in the Moorestown community. The opening of these restaurants further supports PREIT's efforts to reimagine the mall experience and provide a variety of experiential options for shoppers.

Opening its doors today, Hash House A Go Go occupies a 7,800-square-foot space offering locally sourced farm-fresh food with a funky, modern twist. The restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily and its large bar will host a vibrant happy hour scene featuring local beers and famous signature cocktails. This is the first Hash House A Go Go location to open in the region and in PREIT's portfolio.

South Jersey favorite, Joe Italiano's Maplewood, a family-owned Italian restaurant for nearly 75 years with locations in Hammonton and Mays Landing, N.J. and recently touting the 2018 Best Italian Restaurant Gold Award from Press of Atlantic City's Best of the Press, also recently opened. The Moorestown location occupies 8,600 square feet of space and will put a fresh face on its menu with a creative array of brick-oven options including, pasta with meatballs and Maplewood unique red sauce, a.k.a. "gravy."

"The changes we have made at Moorestown Mall are reflective of our efforts to create diverse retail and social experiences at our properties, transforming the mall model," said Joseph Coradino, CEO of PREIT. "The continued remerchandising and strengthening of our properties lay a foundation that will satisfy the demands of the community and set the stage for continued growth."

Moorestown Mall is home to a unique mix of tenants including award-winning Rizzieri salon and spa, Orangetheory Fitness, Yard House, Regal Cinemas, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and Harvest Seasonal generating over $25 million in dining and entertainment sales and popular retail brands including H&M, Express, Foot Locker, Hollister, Victoria's Secret and many others.

