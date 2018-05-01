PREIT Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Same Store NOI, excluding the impact of uncontrollable snow removal, utilities and bankruptcy-related bad debts, was flat compared to prior year. Including the impact of these items, Same Store NOI was down 1.6%.

Lower revenues from tenants that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 and 2018 reduced first quarter 2018 Same Store NOI by $1.0 million compared to last year's first quarter and co-tenancy provisions in certain leases reduced rents by approximately $0.7 million .

compared to last year's first quarter and co-tenancy provisions in certain leases reduced rents by approximately . GLA-weighted sales per square foot reached $485 , a 4.3% increase over the prior year.

, a 4.3% increase over the prior year. Leased space for malls was 94.9%, 160 basis points over quarter end physical occupancy.

Same Store mall occupancy improved 50 basis points to 93.3% over March 31, 2017 .

. Average renewal spreads for the quarter were 7.1%.

Average renewal spreads in the Company's wholly-owned portfolio were 4.4% for tenants under 10K square feet and 23.6% for tenants over 10K square feet, excluding anchors.

square feet and 23.6% for tenants over square feet, excluding anchors. Executed leases for future occupancy in of 664,000 square feet representing approximately $10 million in future annual gross revenue through March 31, 2018 .

in future annual gross revenue through . The Company has no outstanding mortgage debt maturities until July 2020 .



"We continue to redefine the mall experience to create long-term value for our shareholders," said Joseph F. Coradino, Chief Executive Officer. "With NOI-weighted sales over $500 per square foot, improving occupancy, our leading anchor improvement and diversification strategy and a strong pipeline of executed leases, we have proven that our portfolio is well-positioned to seize opportunities for growth."

Primary Factors Affecting Financial Results for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017:

Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders was $10.2 million , or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders of $6.6 million , or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 .

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders of , or per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended . Same Store NOI decreased from $57.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 to $56.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 .

for the quarter ended to for the quarter ended . Non Same Store NOI decreased by $2.4 million primarily due to properties sold in 2018 and 2017.

primarily due to properties sold in 2018 and 2017. FFO for the quarter was $0.29 per share and OP Unit, compared to $0.35 per share and OP Unit in the prior year. Net dilution from assets sold in 2018 and 2017 were approximately $0.01 per share and $0.03 per share, respectively.

per share and OP Unit, compared to per share and OP Unit in the prior year. Net dilution from assets sold in 2018 and 2017 were approximately per share and per share, respectively. Interest expense decreased by $0.3 million , resulting from an increase in capitalized interest and lower average interest rates, partially offset by an increase in our average debt balance. Dividends paid to preferred shareholders increased by $0.6 million .

All NOI and FFO amounts referenced as primary factors affecting financial results above include our share of unconsolidated properties' revenues and expenses.

Asset Dispositions

In February 2018, our Fashion District Philadelphia joint venture completed the sale of the office space at 907 Market Street. The sale price for the real estate was $41.8 million, our portion of which was $20.9 million. The joint venture recognized a gain on the sale of $5.5 million ($2.8 million at our share).

Financing Activity

In January 2018, our Fashion District Philadelphia joint venture entered into a new five-year $250.0 million term loan at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 200bps ($125.0 million at our share). The joint venture distributed $123.0 million to us using proceeds from this term loan in the first quarter of 2018.

In January 2018, we extended the $68.5 million mortgage loan secured by Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, Maryland to January 2022, with a one-year extension option. The rate on the mortgage loan is LIBOR plus 260bps.

In February 2018, the Company received $10.2 million of additional proceeds from the current mortgage lender on Viewmont Mall, resulting from replacing Sears with Dick's Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and HomeGoods.

In February 2018, the mortgage loan secured by Pavilion at Market East in Philadelphia ($3.3 million at our share) was amended and extended to February 2021 at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 285bps. We own a 40% partnership interest in the property.

In March 2018, the Gloucester Premium Outlets venture, in which we own a 25% interest, entered into an $86.0 million interest only mortgage loan ($21.5 million at our share) The interest rate on the loan is LIBOR plus 150bps, matures in March 2022 and has a one-year extension option. The proceeds were used to repay the existing $84.1 million mortgage loan.

We ended the quarter with approximately $100 million of cash on hand, including our proportionate share of cash held in our joint ventures.

Retail Operations

The following tables set forth information regarding sales per square foot and occupancy in the Company's mall portfolio, including unconsolidated properties:

A reconciliation of portfolio sales per square foot (1) can be found below:

Comp store sales for the year ended March 31, 2017 $465 Organic sales growth 13 Impact of asset sales 7 Comp store sales for the year ended March 31, 2018 $485

(1) Based on reported sales by all comparable non-anchor tenants that lease individual spaces of less than 10,000 square feet and have occupied the space for at least 24 months.



Leased as of: Occupancy as of:

March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 Same Store Malls:





Total including anchors(1) 94.9% 93.3% 92.8% Total excluding anchors(1) 92.4% 91.1% 90.7% Total Portfolio:





Total including anchors(1) 94.5% 93.1% 92.9% Total excluding anchors(1) 92.1% 91.0% 90.8%

(1) Includes both consolidated and unconsolidated properties. We own a 25% to 50% interest in each of our unconsolidated properties and do not control such properties. Our percentage ownership is not necessarily indicative of the legal and economic implications of our ownership.

2018 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its February 14, 2018 FFO guidance and revising its estimate of GAAP earnings to give effect to gain on sale of real estate recorded in the first quarter and adjustments to estimated depreciation expense. For the year ended December 31, 2018, FFO is expected to be between $1.50 and $1.60 per diluted share, while net loss attributable to common shareholders is expected to be between $(0.29) and $(0.17) per diluted share.

A reconciliation between GAAP net loss and FFO is as follows:



2018 Guidance Range (Estimates per diluted share) Low

High Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (0.29)

$ (0.17) Depreciation and amortization, non-controlling interest and other 1.83

1.81 Gain on sale of operating property (0.04)

(0.04) FFO per share $ 1.50

$ 1.60

Our 2018 guidance is based on our current assumptions and expectations about market conditions, our projections regarding occupancy, retail sales and rental rates, and planned capital spending. Our guidance is forward-looking, and is subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Rounding

Certain summarized information in the tables above may not total due to rounding.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used by REITs, as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains and losses on sales of operating properties, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. NAREIT's established guidance provides that excluding impairment write downs of depreciable real estate is consistent with the NAREIT definition.

FFO is a commonly used measure of operating performance and profitability among REITs. We use FFO and FFO per diluted share and unit of limited partnership interest in our operating partnership ("OP Unit") and, when applicable, related measures such as Funds From Operations, as adjusted, in measuring our performance against our peers and as one of the performance measures for determining incentive compensation amounts earned under certain of our performance-based executive compensation programs.

FFO does not include gains and losses on sales of operating real estate assets or impairment write downs of depreciable real estate, which are included in the determination of net income in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, FFO is not a comprehensive measure of our operating cash flows. In addition, since FFO does not include depreciation on real estate assets, FFO may not be a useful performance measure when comparing our operating performance to that of other non-real estate commercial enterprises. We compensate for these limitations by using FFO in conjunction with other GAAP financial performance measures, such as net income and net cash provided by operating activities, and other non-GAAP financial performance measures, such as NOI. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. We believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measurement to FFO.

When applicable, we also present Funds From Operations, as adjusted, and Funds From Operations per diluted share and OP Unit, as adjusted, which are non-GAAP measures, to show the effect of such items as provision for employee separation expense and loss on hedge ineffectiveness, which can have a significant effect on our results of operations, but are not, in our opinion, indicative of our operating performance. We also present FFO on a further adjusted basis to isolate the impact on FFO caused by property dispositions.

We believe that FFO is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, such as gains on sales of operating real estate and depreciation and amortization of real estate, among others. We believe that Funds From Operations, as adjusted, is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it adjusts FFO to exclude items that management does not believe are indicative of our operating performance, such as provision for employee separation expense and loss on hedge ineffectiveness.

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

NOI (a non-GAAP measure) is derived from real estate revenue (determined in accordance with GAAP, including lease termination revenue), minus property operating expenses (determined in accordance with GAAP), plus our share of revenue and property operating expenses of our unconsolidated partnership investments. NOI does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity. It is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. We believe that NOI is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. We believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measurement to NOI.

NOI excludes other income, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, adjustment to gains on sale of interest in non operating real estate, gain on sale of interest in real estate by equity method investee, losses on sales of interest in real estate, impairment of assets, project costs and other expenses.

We believe that NOI is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. We use NOI and related terms, like Same Store NOI, as performance measures for determining incentive compensation amounts under certain of our performance-based incentive compensation programs.

Same Store NOI is calculated using retail properties owned for the full periods presented and excludes properties acquired or disposed of or under redevelopment during the periods presented. Non Same Store NOI is calculated using the retail properties excluded from the calculation of Same Store NOI.

Financial Information of our Unconsolidated Properties

The non-GAAP financial measures of FFO and NOI presented in this press release incorporate financial information attributable to our share of unconsolidated properties. This proportionate financial information is also non-GAAP financial information, but we believe that it is helpful information because it reflects the proportionate contribution from our unconsolidated properties that are owned through investments accounted for under GAAP using the equity method of accounting. Under such method, earnings from these unconsolidated partnerships are recorded in our statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP under the caption entitled "Equity in income of partnerships."

To derive the proportionate financial information from our unconsolidated properties, we multiplied the percentage of our economic interest in each partnership on a property-by-property basis by each line item. Under the partnership agreements relating to our current unconsolidated partnerships with third parties, we own a 25% to 50% economic interest in such partnerships, and there are generally no provisions in such partnership agreements relating to special non-proportionate allocations of income or loss, and there are no preferred or priority returns of capital or other similar provisions. While this method approximates our indirect economic interest in our pro rate share of the revenue and expenses of our unconsolidated partnerships, we do not have a direct legal claim to the assets, liabilities, revenues or expenses of the unconsolidated partnerships beyond our rights as an equity owner in the event of any liquidation of such entity. Our percentage ownership is not necessarily indicative of the legal and economic implications of our ownership interest. Accordingly, NOI and FFO results based on our share of the results of unconsolidated partnerships do not represent cash generated from our investments in these partnerships.

** Quarterly supplemental financial and operating **

** information will be available on www.preit.com **

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (In thousands) March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017







REVENUE:





Real estate revenue:





Base rent $ 55,976

$ 57,435 Expense reimbursements 27,130

28,097 Percentage rent 95

304 Lease termination revenue 31

481 Other real estate revenue 2,161

2,107 Total real estate revenue 85,393

88,424 Other income 889

840 Total revenue 86,282

89,264 EXPENSES:





Operating expenses





Property operating expenses:





CAM and real estate taxes (29,396)

(29,952) Utilities (3,909)

(3,823) Other property operating expenses (3,400)

(3,205) Total property operating expenses (36,705)

(36,980) Depreciation and amortization (34,030)

(31,758) General and administrative expenses (10,132)

(9,041) Project costs and other expenses (112)

(312) Total operating expenses (80,979)

(78,091) Interest expense, net (14,901)

(15,338) Total expenses (95,880)

(93,429) Loss before equity in income of partnerships, gain on sale of real estate

by equity method investee, adjustment to gains on sales of interests in non

operating real estate and losses on sales of interests in real estate, net (9,598)

(4,165) Equity in income of partnerships 3,138

3,736 Gain on sale of real estate by equity method investee 2,773

— Adjustment to gains on sales of interests in non operating real estate (25)

— Losses on sales of interests in real estate, net —

(57) Net loss (3,712)

(486) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 394

52 Net loss attributable to PREIT (3,318)

(434) Less: preferred share dividends (6,844)

(6,205) Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders $ (10,162)

$ (6,639)

EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 Net loss $ (3,712)

$ (486) Noncontrolling interest 394

52 Preferred share dividends (6,844)

(6,205) Dividends on unvested restricted shares (138)

(97) Net loss used to calculate loss per share—basic and diluted $ (10,300)

$ (6,736)







Basic and diluted loss per share: $ (0.15)

$ (0.10)







(in thousands of shares)





Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 69,601

69,218 Effect of common share equivalents (1) —

— Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 69,601

69,218

(1)The company had net losses for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, therefore, the effects of common share equivalents are excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share for these periods because they would be antidilutive.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 (In thousands)







Comprehensive income:





Net loss $ (3,712)

$ (486) Unrealized gain on derivatives 4,828

1,710 Amortization of losses on settled swaps, net of gains 275

125 Total comprehensive income 1,391

1,349 Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (147)

(145) Comprehensive income attributable to PREIT $ 1,244

$ 1,204

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP to FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders, FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders per diluted share and OP Unit, as adjusted for assets sold and FFO, as adjusted for assets sold per diluted share and OP Unit holders for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:



Quarter Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018

2017 Net loss $ (3,712)

$ (486) Depreciation and amortization on real estate:





Consolidated properties 33,663

31,433 PREIT's share of equity method investments 2,241

2,566 Gain on sale of real estate by equity method investee (2,773)

— Losses on sales of interests in real estate, net —

57 Preferred share dividends (6,844)

(6,205) Funds from operations attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders $ 22,575

$ 27,365 Less: Funds from operations from assets sold in 2018 and 2017 (412)

(2,250) Funds from operations, as adjusted for assets sold $ 22,163

$ 25,115







Funds from operations attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders

per diluted share and OP Unit $ 0.29

$ 0.35 Funds from operations, as adjusted for assets sold per diluted share and OP Unit $ 0.28

$ 0.32







Weighted average number of shares outstanding 69,601

69,218 Weighted average effect of full conversion of OP Units 8,274

8,313 Effect of common share equivalents 209

109 Total weighted average shares outstanding, including OP Units 78,084

77,640

Net Operating Income ("NOI") for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:













































Same Store

Non-Same Store

Total (In thousands)

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017 NOI from consolidated properties $ 48,700

$ 49,855

$ (12)

$ 1,589

$ 48,688

$ 51,444 NOI from equity method investments at ownership share 7,575

7,562

463

1,289

8,038

8,851 Total NOI 56,275

57,417

451

2,878

56,726

60,295 Less: lease termination revenue 261

520

22

35

283

555 Total NOI excluding lease termination revenue $ 56,014

$ 56,897

$ 429

$ 2,843

$ 56,443

$ 59,740

The table below reconciles net loss to NOI of our consolidated properties for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.



Quarter Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017 Net loss $ (3,712)

$ (486) Other income (889)

(840) Depreciation and amortization 34,030

31,758 General and administrative expenses 10,132

9,041 Project costs and other expenses 112

312 Interest expense, net 14,901

15,338 Equity in income of partnerships (3,138)

(3,736) Gain on sale of real estate by equity method investee (2,773)

— Losses on sales of interests in real estate, net —

57 Adjustment to gains on sales of non operating real estate 25

— NOI from consolidated properties 48,688

51,444 Non Same Store NOI of consolidated properties (12)

1,589 Same Store NOI from consolidated properties 48,700

49,855 Less: same store lease termination revenue 10

446 Same Store NOI excluding lease termination revenue $ 48,690

$ 49,409

The table below reconciles equity in income of partnerships to NOI of equity method investments at ownership share for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:



Quarter Ended

March 31 (in thousands) 2018

2017 Equity in income of partnerships $ 3,138

$ 3,736 Other income (12)

— Depreciation and amortization 2,241

2,566 Interest and other expenses 2,671

2,549 NOI from equity method investments at ownership share 8,038

8,851 Non Same Store NOI from equity method investments at ownership share 463

1,289 Same Store NOI of equity method investments at ownership share 7,575

7,562 Less: lease termination revenue 251

74 Same Store NOI from equity method investments excluding lease

termination revenue at ownership share $ 7,324

$ 7,488

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)



(In thousands)





ASSETS:





INVESTMENTS IN REAL ESTATE, at cost:





Operating properties $ 3,193,444

$ 3,180,212

Construction in progress 113,015

113,609

Land held for development 5,881

5,881

Total investments in real estate 3,312,340

3,299,702

Accumulated depreciation (1,141,914)

(1,111,007)

Net investments in real estate 2,170,426

2,188,695

INVESTMENTS IN PARTNERSHIPS, at equity: 90,188

216,823

OTHER ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents 89,213

15,348

Tenant and other receivables (net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $8,107 and $7,248 at March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017, respectively) 35,671

38,166

Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $13,795

and $13,117 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,

respectively) 17,015

17,693

Deferred costs and other assets, net 114,332

112,046

Total assets $ 2,516,845

$ 2,588,771

LIABILITIES:





Mortgage loans payable, net $ 1,062,070

$ 1,056,084

Term Loans, net 547,949

547,758

Revolving Facility —

53,000

Tenants' deposits and deferred rent 13,345

11,446

Distributions in excess of partnership investments 96,895

97,868

Fair value of derivative liabilities —

20

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,822

61,604

Total liabilities 1,776,081

1,827,780

EQUITY: 740,764

760,991

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,516,845

$ 2,588,771



