PREIT Reports Tax Status of 2017 Distributions

COMMON SHARES IRS Form 1099-DIV CUSIP: 709 102 107 2017 Box 1a Long Term Capital Gain Box 3 NYSE Ticker Symbol: PEI Box 2a Box 2b Record Ex-Dividend Payable Total Ordinary Total Capital Unrecaptured Nondividend Date Date Date Distribution Dividends Gain Distribution Sec. 1250 Distributions





Per Share



Gain

3/1/2017 2/27/2017 3/15/2017 $0.210000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.210000 6/1/2017 5/30/2017 6/15/2017 $0.210000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.210000 9/1/2017 8/30/2017 9/15/2017 $0.210000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.210000 12/1/2017 11/29/2017 12/15/2017 $0.210000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.210000 Totals for 2017 $0.840000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.840000

8.25% Series A - PREFERRED SHARES IRS Form 1099-DIV CUSIP: 709 102 404 2017 Box 1a Long Term Capital Gain Box 3 NYSE Ticker Symbol: PEIPrA Box 2a Box 2b Record Ex-Dividend Payable Total Ordinary Total Capital Unrecaptured Nondividend Date Date Date Distribution Dividends Gain Distribution Sec. 1250 Distributions





Per Share



Gain

3/1/2017 2/27/2017 3/15/2017 $0.515625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.515625 6/1/2017 5/30/2017 6/15/2017 $0.515625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.515625 9/1/2017 8/30/2017 9/15/2017 $0.515625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.515625 10/12/2017 10/12/2017 10/12/2017 $0.154700 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.154700 Totals for 2017 $1.701575 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.701575

7.375% Series B - PREFERRED SHARES IRS Form 1099-DIV CUSIP: 709 102 503 2017 Box 1a Long Term Capital Gain Box 3 NYSE Ticker Symbol: PEIPrB Box 2a Box 2b Record Ex-Dividend Payable Total Ordinary Total Capital Unrecaptured Nondividend Date Date Date Distribution Dividends Gain Distribution Sec. 1250 Distributions





Per Share



Gain

3/1/2017 2/27/2017 3/15/2017 $0.460938 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.460938 6/1/2017 5/30/2017 6/15/2017 $0.460938 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.460938 9/1/2017 8/30/2017 9/15/2017 $0.460938 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.460938 12/1/2017 11/29/2017 12/15/2017 $0.460938 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.460938 Totals for 2017 $1.843752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.843752

7.200% Series C - PREFERRED SHARES IRS Form 1099-DIV CUSIP: 709 102 602 2017 Box 1a Long Term Capital Gain Box 3 NYSE Ticker Symbol: PEIPrC Box 2a Box 2b Record Ex-Dividend Payable Total Ordinary Total Capital Unrecaptured Nondividend Date Date Date Distribution Dividends Gain Distribution Sec. 1250 Distributions





Per Share



Gain

3/1/2017 2/27/2017 3/15/2017 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.240000 6/1/2017 5/30/2017 6/15/2017 $0.450000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.450000 9/1/2017 8/30/2017 9/15/2017 $0.450000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.450000 12/1/2017 11/29/2017 12/15/2017 $0.450000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.450000 Totals for 2017 $1.590000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.590000

6.875% Series D - PREFERRED SHARES IRS Form 1099-DIV CUSIP: 709 102 701 2017 Box 1a Long Term Capital Gain Box 3 NYSE Ticker Symbol: PEIPrD Box 2a Box 2b Record Ex-Dividend Payable Total Ordinary Total Capital Unrecaptured Nondividend Date Date Date Distribution Dividends Gain Distribution Sec. 1250 Distributions





Per Share



Gain

12/1/2017 11/29/2017 12/15/2017 $0.448785 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.448785 Totals for 2017 $0.448785 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.448785

The above reflects the total amounts of distributions paid by PREIT on its outstanding common shares and its Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D Preferred shares during 2017, which will be reported on IRS Form 1099-DIV. Shareholders are required to include these amounts on their Federal income tax returns and are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in these classifications is expected.

Information about distributions paid for common and preferred shares can also be found at the website of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), www.reit.com, or by contacting NAREIT by phone at (800) 3-NAREIT or (800-362-7348).

About PREIT

PREIT (NYSE: PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, trends and other matters that are not historical facts. When used, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "target," "goal," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "result," "should," "will," and similar expressions, which do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify forward looking statements. We caution investors that any forward looking statements presented in this presentation and the documents that we may incorporate by reference into this document are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and currently available to management. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events, achievements or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, our business might be materially and adversely affected by uncertainties affecting real estate businesses generally as well as the following, among other factors: changes in the retail and real estate industries, including consolidation and store closings, particularly among anchor tenants; our ability to maintain and increase property occupancy, sales and rental rates, in light of the relatively high number of leases that have expired or are expiring in the next two years; increases in operating costs that cannot be passed on to tenants; current economic conditions and the state of employment growth and consumer confidence and spending, and the corresponding effects on tenant business performance, prospects, solvency and leasing decisions and on our cash flows, and the value and potential impairment of our properties; the effects of online shopping and other uses of technology on our retail tenants; risks related to our development and redevelopment activities; acts of violence at malls, including our properties, or at other similar spaces, and the potential effect on traffic and sales; our ability to identify and execute on suitable acquisition opportunities and to integrate acquired properties into our portfolio; our partnerships and joint ventures with third parties to acquire or develop properties; concentration of our properties in the Mid-Atlantic region; changes in local market conditions, such as the supply of or demand for retail space, or other competitive factors; changes to our corporate management team and any resulting modifications to our business strategies; our ability to sell properties that we seek to dispose of or our ability to obtain prices we seek; potential losses on impairment of certain long-lived assets, such as real estate, or of intangible assets, such as goodwill, including such losses that we might be required to record in connection with any dispositions of assets; our substantial debt and liquidation preference of our preferred shares and our high leverage ratio; constraining leverage, unencumbered debt yield, interest and tangible net worth covenants under our principal credit agreements; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness when it matures, on favorable terms or at all; our ability to raise capital, including through joint ventures or other partnerships, through sales of properties or interests in properties, through the issuance of equity or equity-related securities if market conditions are favorable, or through other actions; our short- and long-term liquidity position; potential dilution from any capital raising transactions or other equity issuances; and general economic, financial and political conditions, including credit and capital market conditions, changes in interest rates or unemployment.

Additional factors that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include those discussed herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors." We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

