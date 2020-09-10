PREIT Unveils "Park and Play" Event Series to Safely Engage Customers Throughout its Portfolio

Across its portfolio of properties, PREIT has and continues to host nearly two dozen community events. The outdoor event series spans a variety of activities ranging from drive-in movies to virtual concerts to a unique crab and seafood festival and more. Events are being held from now through mid-September. PREIT is partnering with on-site dining options and tenants to create added value options for consumers to encourage visits to shops and restaurants while on property for these specially curated pop-up events.

To date, successful examples of this program include drive-in movie experience hosted at Magnolia, Francis Scott Key and Patrick Henry Malls, a food truck drive thru event at Cherry Hill and a Summer Play Day featuring live music and fitness for children at Plymouth Meeting.

Among others, upcoming events include:

Dinner and a Movie at Willow Grove Park on 9.19.2020

Carnival Food Drive Thru at Woodland Mall 9.10-9.13.2020

Super Hero Saturday at Moorestown Mall on 9.26.2020

The Parking Lot Social for two weekends beginning 9.23.2020

This event represents the next evolution in the 'drive-in' experience and offers multiple nights and forms of entertainment with the emphasis on having a fantastic night out while maintaining social distancing recommendations. Events include comedy experiences, movies, car-a-oke, and plenty of family fun.

PREIT properties are working to re-build their respective communities with engaging activations that support the community and the thousands of jobs housed within our walls.

"As we continue to support the recovery in the various communities we serve, the many stakeholders that enjoy the experiences we create are top of mind," said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT. "These events encourage families and friends to safely engage, strengthening the bond we have with our shoppers."

Events specifics will be listed on each mall's website. For a list of PREIT's properties, please click here.

About PREIT

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages innovative properties at the forefront of shaping consumer experiences through the built environment. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in densely-populated, high barrier-to-entry markets with tremendous opportunity to create vibrant multi-use destinations. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn.

