PREIT Welcomes New Tenants Throughout its Portfolio

Sola Salon Studios, offering individual suites for full service salon offerings, opened at Plymouth Meeting Mall last week, joining Restore Cryotherapy and Red Rose Spa as part of its wellness cluster.

White House | Black Market and Windsor at Woodland Mall in the fourth quarter of 2020

and at Woodland Mall in the fourth quarter of 2020 Ardene opened its doors at Willow Grove Park this week, as its expansion across the region continues.

Blaze Pizza, a first-to-portfolio tenant, will open at Capital City Mall in the coming weeks.

a first-to-portfolio tenant, will open at Capital City Mall in the coming weeks. Planet Fitness is set to open its 23,000 square foot facility at Moorestown Mall in the fourth quarter.

"As operations continue to re-build steam, PREIT is continuing to make strides in rent collections and building an even more diverse leasing pipeline," said Joseph F. Coradino, Chairman and CEO of PREIT. "We are thrilled to be welcoming new stores, that offer new experiences and create jobs, across our portfolio in time for the 2020 holiday season."

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages innovative properties at the forefront of shaping consumer experiences through the built environment. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in densely-populated, high barrier-to-entry markets with tremendous opportunity to create vibrant multi-use destinations. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn.

