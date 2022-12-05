PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast 2022-2023: Use of Digital Resources Gaining Prominence and Reshaping Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Learning Loss, Focus on New Innovative Testing Methods Among Drivers for Growth

The PreK-12 assessment market total sales reached close to $2.825 billion in 2021-2022, with 37.8% of the market attributable to state-level summative assessments, and almost two-thirds of the market attributable specifically to classroom assessments. The classroom segment is growing significantly, showing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%

The analyst also predicts total assessment sales will exceed $5 billion in 2024-2025 with classroom assessments driving the growth.

A variety of forces are spurring growth as well as significant innovation and changes in the PreK-12 assessment market. Among the most significant are addressing learning loss, the backlash against summative testing, teacher burnout and shortages, equity issues and testing anxiety. Federal and state programs and funding are also driving growth as well. Innovative assessment models, such as "through year assessment" which has already been implemented in certain states as a potentially fairer, less stressful and more useful type of assessment.

These and other timely data, projections, and analysis on the state of PreK-12 assessment and testing can be found in the just released report PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast, 2022-2023. The report provides detailed market sizing, structure and segments on the full PreK-12 assessment market, with breakdowns and analysis of shares of online testing, a special focus on state level tests and vendor contracts, classroom-level assessments, professional learning and a discussion of models for creating new innovative tests piloted around the country.

This research has found that because of several factors: the disruption to testing caused by Covid, long standing concerns over the fairness and value of testing, and technological changes, the industry is undergoing significant changes. Key ones analyzed in the report include the rise of computer-adaptive testing that offer simulations and immediate results; a scaling back of performance assessment for large scale summative purposes, and the continuing growth of digital resources, which the analyst estimates currently makes up 65.2% of the total assessment market, with an estimated 87% of state-level assessments now being digitally administered.

Other topics covered in the report include the increased focus on literacy for the youngest learners and increased demand for social-emotional learning, and language learning among other topics. Also analyzed is the ongoing need for better and more analytics to better understand the full story of the data surfaced in test results..

Key Findings

One key finding examined in this report includes the discovery that performative assessments are proving non-viable for summative testing purposes. The analyst also reports that there is an increased demand and focus on specific student learning and assessment needs-specifically for social and emotional learning, language learning, financial literacy, computer science and civics. The report also examines the need and focus on the importance of better analytics analysis, so that data obtained from a test tells a larger story with critical context.

Key Trends Discussed

Several significant trends and developments are explored and analyzed in the report. Among them is the ongoing use of digital resources, which the analyst has estimated makes up 65.2% of the total assessment market. An estimated 87% of state-level assessments are now being digitally administered.

Key Topics Covered:





Methodology

Executive Summary

Industry Size & Structure

Types of Tests



Table Testing Terminology



Impact of the Pandemic



Growth Drivers



Federal and State Programs





Strong Funding Picture Drives Progress





Table Selected Federal Funding Sources for Assessments, 2022



Market Size



Table PreK-12 Testing Sales, by Segment, 2018-2021 (in millions)





Table Change in PreK-12 Testing Sales, 2019-2021





Table Market Share, PreK-12 Testing Segments, 2018-2021



Major Strides for Digital Infrastructure



Statewide Goes Online; Classroom Lags Behind





Share of Online Testing in the Assessment Market





Table The Market for PreK-12 Online Assessments, 2020-2021 (in millions)

State-Level Tests

Classroom-Level Assessments

Assessment Market Trends

Competency-Based Education and Performance Assessments



Competency-Based Education





State Supports for Local Performance Tasks



A Focus on Early Learners



Other Subjects of Interest



Addressing the Whole Child





Language Learning





Financial Literacy





Computer Science





Civics



Analytics and the Feedback Loop



Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships



Taking a Step Back from Teacher Tests

Conclusions and Outlook

Companies Mentioned

ACT

Amplify

Cambium Learning Group

Cognia

College Board

Curriculum Associates

Data Recognition Corp.

ETS

NWEA

Pearson

Renaissance

Riverside Insights

