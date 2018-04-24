PreK Experts Help Teachers Set the Stage for Kindergarten Success at SDE 2018 National Conference

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., and LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-kindergarten educators will explore fresh, new ways to ready their little ones for kindergarten success in a dedicated strand of learning sessions at the SDE 2018 National Conference. The I Teach PreK! strand will deliver the classroom-tested strategies today's PreK teachers need to prepare children in the areas of early literacy, number sense, behavior/classroom management, play-based learning, and speaking/listening skills. The 2018 National Conference will take place July 9-13, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.

"We worked closely with our renowned team of 12+ PreK experts, authors, bloggers, and classroom practitioners to identify the most pressing needs of PreK teachers. The 70+ sessions are developed around the topics they said they need right now," SDE Program Developer Kymra Kurinskas says.

Featured presenters and their topic areas include:

Lucy Hart Paulson , Ed.D., delves into early literacy and developmentally appropriate practice in sessions that include Literacy That's Developmentally Appropriate—Let's Appropriately Develop It and Playful Teaching & Playful Play

, Ed.D., delves into early literacy and developmentally appropriate practice in sessions that include and Cheryl Smith Turner , Ed.S., addresses poverty and learning and social-emotional learning in What to Do When Poverty Stands in the Way of Learning & School Readiness and The Power of Self-Regulation in Perks.

, Ed.S., addresses poverty and learning and social-emotional learning in and Deborah Stewart , an expert on classroom routines and music and movement, shares her strategies in Routines that Rock in Your Perks Classroom and Make & Take Sing-Along.

, an expert on classroom routines and music and movement, shares her strategies in and Drew Giles provides innovative STEAM and centers tips in STEAM for Young Learners and Math Made Fun !

provides innovative STEAM and centers tips in and ! Clarissa Willis , Ph.D., draws on deep experience with inclusive learning environments and Autism spectrum disorder in The Monster in the Closet: Helping Children Cope with Everyday Stress and Autism Spectrum Disorder: Red Flags & Options.

"There is the 'art' of teaching and the 'heart" of teaching in PreK. For four full days, teachers will be immersed in new research, techniques, strategies, and tools—the 'art' of their profession. But, just as important, their hearts will be bursting with motivation, inspiration, and renewed passion for ensuring each child in their diverse classrooms grows and learns," Kurinskas adds.

