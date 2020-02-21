PreK Experts Share Success Strategies Proven in Real Classrooms at 2020 SDE National Conference, July 6-10, in Las Vegas, NV

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring motivating PreK presenters who are real educators with years of classroom experience, a strand of sessions at the 2020 SDE National Conference will address key topics on the minds of today's PreK teachers and administrators. The I Teach PreK! strand will be held July 6–10 in Las Vegas, NV.

"Once again this year, we'll bring together the BEST PreK speakers to address the hottest PreK topics, including play-based learning, fine motor skills, behavior and classroom management, foundation math and literacy, and music and movement," Laureen Reynolds, SDE/Stenhouse Director of Professional Development Services, said.

Topping the list of most-requested PreK topics and presenters are:

Super-Cool Sensory Bin Science by PreK teacher and dramatic play expert Jamie Hubbard

Early Literacy: Do What It Takes to Help Children Read by reading specialist Nacole Guyton

Finding the Fun in Fine Motor! by inclusion expert Elisabeth Thomison

Math in Motion by early childhood teacher and music artist Brandon Williams

What's in Your Toolbox? 7 Positive Strategies for Addressing Challenging Behavior by child development practitioner Cheryl Smith Turner , Ed.S.

In five days of fun and active learning, attendees will learn how to create experiences that support all approaches of emergent learning, encourage social-emotional and motor skill development, and incorporate developmentally-appropriate language and literacy activities throughout the day. They'll discover how to provide concrete experiences that stimulate thinking and talking about math concepts. In addition, they'll find out how to organize their space and design learning opportunities that foster independence and curiosity.

The SDE 2020 National Conference features 430+ sessions across five grade- and topic-focused strands for PreK, K, 1st, and 2nd, with an additional track for Differentiated Instruction.

"I Teach PreK! educators may personalize their learning journey by attending any grade-specific sessions or Differentiated Instruction sessions, or by mixing it up. Everyone who attends is sure to return to their students full of new ideas, re-energized, and back in love with the wonderful profession they have chosen," Reynolds added.

