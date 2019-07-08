Preleasing Begins at Bainbridge Winter Park in the Heart of the Ravaudage Mixed-Use Development

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), the 10th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, today announced the start of preleasing at Bainbridge Winter Park, an ultra-luxury apartment community in Winter Park, Fla.

Located at 1400 Morgan Stanley Ave. near the intersection of US-17 and Lee Road, the five-story community with a structured parking garage features 278 apartment homes and sits in the heart of the Ravaudage mixed-use development, offering residents walkable access to numerous shopping, entertainment and dining options. Bainbridge Winter Park is just 15 minutes north of downtown Orlando, and residents can enjoy stress-free, one-hour trips to the coast. The community will welcome its first residents in September 2019 and will be celebrating with a ribbon cutting and private cocktail hour on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

"We simply could not be more excited about Bainbridge Winter Park or more optimistic about its success," said Bob Thollander, President of Development, Florida for Bainbridge. "It provides an unbeatable combination of top-tier design, best-in-class amenities and a world-class location. Residents of this community will truly experience effortless modern living."

Among the attractions near Bainbridge Winter Park are the Park Avenue shopping, dining and entertainment district, Lake Osceola, the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art and the Downtown Winter Park Historic District, which features picturesque eateries and boutiques amidst numerous art galleries and museums. The community also is close to abundant outdoor recreation and water-sport opportunities.

Bainbridge Winter Park creates an atmosphere of extreme luxury through convenience-focused amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center featuring Peloton bikes and a 24-hour, video-monitored mail center with Luxer One package lockers.

The community offers ample opportunities to socialize with friends, family and fellow residents with features like an indoor/outdoor club room and lanai with television and fireplace; a community lounge with a cybercafé and gathering areas; and a resort-style heated saltwater pool with sundeck and large gazebos and summer kitchens. Recognizing the unbreakable bond so many renters have with their pets, Bainbridge Winter Park also features a shaded indoor dog park and pet spa as well as an extensive outdoor dog walk.

Bainbridge Winter Park offers spacious and sophisticated junior one-, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. In keeping with its commitment to meeting the wide variety of resident taste and preferences, the community offers three finish collections: Diamond, Emerald and Sapphire.

Throughout the apartment homes, the amenities promote ease of living and cutting-edge style. The modern kitchens feature 42-inch designer cabinets, marble backsplashes, quartz countertops, chef-inspired stainless steel appliance packages and side-by-side refrigerators with in-door filtered water. Other in-unit amenities include Nest thermostats and sleek, hardwood-style plank flooring.

The apartment homes also have 9-foot to 12-foot ceilings, oversized walk-in closets, and double vanity options. Select homes feature oversized master showers with dual shower heads, custom built-in closet organization systems and frameless glass shower enclosures.

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and Bethesda, Md., with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Orlando, Fla., Atlanta, Denver and New York City. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

