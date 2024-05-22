Preligens awarded contract for AI analytics on very high resolution satellite imagery by a new APAC customer

Preligens further expands its customer base and international footprint with a new leading Asia-Pacific customer

PARIS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preligens, the global leader in Geospatial Artificial Intelligence for Aerospace, Defense and Government, was awarded a new contract to provide AI analytics software on high volumes of government satellite imagery. This award by a new leading Asia Pacific customer is another proof point of Preligens' cutting-edge AI analytics performance and further advances the expansion and internationalization of the company's customer base.

"Since its incorporation 8 years ago, Preligens is pioneering Geospatial Artificial Intelligence to allow leading intelligence agencies and warfighting commands to maximize situational awareness and decision-making time by exhaustively and automatically turning imagery and acoustic data into actionable insights." said Jean-Yves Courtois, Preligens CEO.

"The current geopolitical context is very tense and brings our clients to invest deeper and faster in AI technologies to ensure information superiority", continued Courtois. "Preligens' state-of-the-art know-how in AI object detection on satellite imagery and unique track-record in performing in real operations was key to meet the demand of this leading tech-savvy customer. This is the beginning of a long and successful partnership where we will work closely together to continuously increase value for their daily operations."

This award is a new milestone in Preligens' continued growth path, that will allow the company to become the first Aerospace, Defense and Government AI pure player to reach critical mass and profitability in Europe.

About Preligens:

Preligens was founded in 2016 by two French engineers, Arnaud Guérin and Renaud Allioux, on the belief that without the contribution of artificial intelligence, intelligence professionals would no longer be able to cope with the exponential flow of defense and intelligence data, especially those made available by the significant investments made each year in sensors. Preligens is now a global leader in artificial intelligence for geospatial data in aerospace, defense, and government applications.

Based in Paris, Rennes, and Washington D.C. (USA), Preligens counts over 250 employees, forming the largest AI team on high-end vision and acoustics in the Western world. The performance and precision of Preligens' solutions are internationally recognized and field-proven, enabling users to apprehend and understand complex operational situations at the speed of need. More details on : https://www.preligens.com/en/

