Preliminary 2018 Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition™ (STAR) Award Recipients

Based on statutory financial statements submitted to the NAIC and obtained through our data vendor, S&P Global, an elite group of companies qualified for a 2018 STAR Award. Comprising less than 1% of the more than 2,600 eligible Property & Casualty carriers reporting data to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, STAR Award winners have addressed the needs of the spectrum of stakeholders: regulators, consumers, producers, corporate employees, reinsurers, claimants, and owners.

Preliminary 2018 STAR Award Qualifiers:

ACUITY, A Mutual Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company

American Association of Orthodontists Insurance Company (RRG)

American Coastal Insurance Company, Inc.

American Equity Specialty Insurance Company

Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Discover Specialty Insurance Company

Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Michigan

General Star Indemnity Company

General Star National Insurance Company

Germantown Mutual Insurance Company

Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Company

Markel Insurance Company

MMIC Insurance, Inc.

Northland Casualty Company

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company

Safety Insurance Company

SECURA Insurance, a Mutual Company

Sentry Insurance, a Mutual Company

Southwest General Insurance Company

St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company

St. Paul Surplus Lines Insurance Company

The list of finalists will be released following confirmation of key criteria available in the first quarter 2018 financial statements of the preliminary qualifiers.

For further information on the Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition™ Awards, email Rachel Wilkins at rwilkins@demotech.com or go to http://www.demotech.com/starawards.aspx.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preliminary-2018-stakeholder-team-accomplishment-recognition-star-award-recipients-300648955.html

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

