Preliminary 2018 Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition™ (STAR) Award Recipients

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2013, Demotech has conferred the Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition™ (STAR) Award to Property & Casualty companies that were able to satisfy all stakeholders by meeting or exceeding the objective criteria for each stakeholder category.
Based on statutory financial statements submitted to the NAIC and obtained through our data vendor, S&P Global, an elite group of companies qualified for a 2018 STAR Award. Comprising less than 1% of the more than 2,600 eligible Property & Casualty carriers reporting data to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, STAR Award winners have addressed the needs of the spectrum of stakeholders: regulators, consumers, producers, corporate employees, reinsurers, claimants, and owners.
Preliminary 2018 STAR Award Qualifiers:
ACUITY, A Mutual Insurance Company
Allstate Insurance Company
American Association of Orthodontists Insurance Company (RRG)
American Coastal Insurance Company, Inc.
American Equity Specialty Insurance Company
Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Company
Discover Specialty Insurance Company
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Michigan
General Star Indemnity Company
General Star National Insurance Company
Germantown Mutual Insurance Company
Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Company
Markel Insurance Company
MMIC Insurance, Inc.
Northland Casualty Company
Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company
Safety Insurance Company
SECURA Insurance, a Mutual Company
Sentry Insurance, a Mutual Company
Southwest General Insurance Company
St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company
St. Paul Surplus Lines Insurance Company
The list of finalists will be released following confirmation of key criteria available in the first quarter 2018 financial statements of the preliminary qualifiers.
For further information on the Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition™ Awards, email Rachel Wilkins at rwilkins@demotech.com or go to http://www.demotech.com/starawards.aspx.
About Demotech, Inc.
Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preliminary-2018-stakeholder-team-accomplishment-recognition-star-award-recipients-300648955.html
SOURCE Demotech, Inc.
Share this article