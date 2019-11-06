Preliminary 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Results Show Significant Contributions To Virginia's Leadership In Education, Tourism, And Economic Development

JAMESTOWN, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution reported preliminary results from the multi-year statewide commemoration to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Board of Trustees. The commemoration is a sub-agency of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, which serves as the lead state agency supporting commemoration planning. The 2019 Commemoration has received a total of $23.3 million from state appropriations since fiscal year 2016 and leveraged public funding to secure an additional $4.3 million from more than 40 private donors to support the five-year commemoration cycle of planning, promotion and execution.

American Evolution, through themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity, has delivered positive outcomes for the Commonwealth of Virginia by building awareness of Virginia's role in the creation of the United States; reinforcing Virginia's leadership in education, tourism and economic development; leveraging partnerships to launch programs and events of national and international significance; reaching new and younger audiences using 21st century-technology; and creating opportunities to engage all Virginians.

"Beginning in July 2016, American Evolution has created touchstones of opportunity for all Virginians and Americans to connect with Virginia history and the commemoration themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity," said Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. "By all accounts, the 2019 Commemoration has been successful and there are still six weeks of programming to go. Virginia has been recognizable on the national and international stage, and has engaged nearly 2 million people through programming; partnered with over 305 organizations across the Commonwealth and nationwide; generated $96 million in total economic impact; and supported 980 Virginia jobs between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019."

Chmura Economics & Analytics of Richmond was selected as the independent contractor to assess the commemoration's economic impact and preliminary results for the period of July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2019 are available here. A final economic impact study including the second half of 2019 results will be released by April 2020. Chmura, along with public relations firm FINN Partners of Washington, D.C., and Native Collaboration of Richmond, who serves as the 2019 Commemoration social media contractor of record, are responsible for tracking progress and results. Education and partnership results have been reported by the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution.

2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Preliminary Results

Preliminary Participation Results

Nearly 2 million people participated in various commemoration events, programs and exhibitions between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019 .

Preliminary Education Results

2019 Commemoration engaged 1,454 schools, 4,000 teachers and 136 school divisions providing robust K-12 Virginia history programming and resources.

history programming and resources. 16 colleges and universities across the Commonwealth and more than 10,000 post-secondary students were reached through programming and 47 teams from 17 schools participated in the 2019 Innovators Cup competition during 2019.

Preliminary Partnership Results

Partnerships with 305 unique organizations were formalized for commemoration efforts. A full list of partners can be found here.

7 national partnerships



67 strategic partnerships



208 programmatic partnerships



23 promotional partnerships

Preliminary Awareness Building Results

Secured more than 21 billion earned traditional media impressions between July 1, 2016 and September 30, 2019 .

and . Established American Evolution as the first-ever digital commemoration reaching and engaging a broader audience of more than 34,817,821 individuals via social media channels since 2017.

Preliminary Economic Impact and Tourism Results

An estimated $96 million delivered in economic impact from commemoration spending and visitor spending across the Commonwealth.

delivered in economic impact from commemoration spending and visitor spending across the Commonwealth. An estimated 980 Virginia jobs were supported by commemoration and visitor spending between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019 .

and . An estimated $2,803,708 in state tax revenue and $1,751,734 in local tax revenue was received as a result of commemoration events between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019 .

Beyond these preliminary metrics, authentic and genuine storytelling and contemporary, historical and scholarly programming formats have allowed the 2019 Commemoration to assemble diverse audiences, catalyze important conversations and facilitate the growth and development of partner institutions across the Commonwealth that will have a lasting legacy for years to come. Visit the 2019 Commemoration blog for powerful insights and anecdotes from participants and partners discussing the lasting impact of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution.

During the 2019 commemorative year, American Evolution has convened dozens of events, programs, educational initiatives performances and exhibitions showcasing key events from 400 years ago in 1619 Virginia, which set our nation on a course towards the ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. For more information about American Evolution's upcoming events and programs, visit https://www.americanevolution2019.com/

About the 2019 Commemoration

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Energy is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.

