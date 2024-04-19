Prelude and Loyal: Collaborating to Extend Canine Lifespans

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyal, the San Francisco-based company dedicated to improving the health and longevity of dogs, and Prelude, the leading animal health-focused electronic data capture (EDC) system for clinical research, are proud to announce their strategic partnership.

The growing rates of canine ownership and the rising demand for solutions to improve the health of dogs have highlighted the need for innovation within the animal health industry. This partnership was established with the core mission of providing an eClinical technology partner to advance the development of groundbreaking solutions that align with Loyal's commitment to extending the lives of dogs.

Through this partnership, Loyal will leverage Prelude's suite of data management products to enhance their research endeavors, ultimately benefiting the longevity and well-being of dogs. Prelude's EDC allows for seamless data collection, monitoring, and analysis, enabling Loyal to gather crucial insights. Additionally, Prelude's mobile ePRO app allows pet owners to input data directly into Prelude's EDC, facilitating owner feedback in real time and improving overall study compliance.

With access to Prelude's animal health data management products, Loyal can streamline their trials and enhance the efficiency of their clinical studies. Prelude's flexible EDC system and mobile ePRO app will serve as invaluable tools in supporting Loyal's mission to extend the lives and improve the health of dogs.

"I'm excited to join forces with Loyal," says Prelude CEO Tommy Jackson. "Their dedication to extending the lives of dogs aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the development of new life-saving medical products. Together, we will advance canine healthcare and make a lasting impact on our pets."

"Prelude's products allow us to build and execute customized, veterinary clinic and subject-centric studies that deliver fast, accurate data," says Laurel Yruretagoyena, Clinical Development Project Manager for Loyal. "Our partnership with Prelude is pivotal in executing clinical studies with a high standard, thus helping us to deliver on our mission of more, healthier years with the dogs we love."

About Prelude

Prelude is a life science software company looking to raise the bar on the clinical research experience, thus making the world safer and healthier by accelerating new product development of life-saving medicine and devices.

Founded in 2003, Prelude's founders created a new type of electronic data capture (EDC) system – that is, with the end-user in mind while still being able to withstand the most extreme scrutiny for data, accuracy, and speed. Today, Prelude offers mobile applications to support modern data collection.

Prelude's ePRO mobile app enables subjects participating in a clinical trial to input data directly into Prelude's EDC system, enabling real-time patient updates at any time from any place.

Prelude prioritizes providing comprehensive support to teams who choose to entrust their studies to them with the goal of making the study building to closeout process as simple and straightforward as possible so that their clients can focus on what matters – their research. For more information, please visit www.PreludeEDC.com.

About Loyal

Founded in San Francisco, Loyal's talented and committed team is dedicated to improving the health and longevity of dogs around the world. With a focus on a new approach to aging and helping dogs live longer, Loyal holds a unique position in the animal health industry.

They are developing drugs intended to help dogs live longer, healthier lives by targeting biological mechanisms associated with aging. These products are prescribed by veterinarians and aim to prevent and delay the onset of many age-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.loyalfordogs.com.

