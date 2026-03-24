Prelude Growth Partners Sells Stake in So Good So You to Bansk Group

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Growth Partners ("Prelude Growth"), a leading consumer-focused growth equity firm focused on high potential, fast-growing consumer brands, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its stake in So Good So You (the "Company"), a fast-growing, functional wellness brand best known for its category-leading refrigerated wellness shots, to Bansk Group. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

So Good So You is today, the number one premium brand in the refrigerated functional wellness shot category. Since investing in the Company, as the only institutional investor, Prelude Growth has worked closely with the Co-Founders to build brand awareness, expand the product offering and drive growth through its retail partners, all while maintaining its deep commitment to sustainability, transparency, and its people.

"Prelude Growth has been an exceptional partner," said Eric Hall, Co-Founder and CEO, So Good So You. Rita Katona, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, added. "As female entrepreneurs themselves, Prelude Growth really understood our vision. Their partnership approach and shared commitment to our vision was invaluable as we dramatically scaled our business. Following the many years of significant growth, we look forward to entering this next chapter with Bansk Group."

"It has been a privilege to support So Good So You to become the leader in its category," said Neda Daneshzadeh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Prelude Growth. "Born from a clear mission to make wellness accessible and delicious to all, the Company today delivers exceptional, efficacious products to an ever-growing set of passionate consumers. We are proud to have played an integral role in the Company's growth story over the past several years and we look forward to seeing all they will accomplish."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Finn, Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal counsel to the sellers.

About Prelude Growth Partners

Prelude Growth Partners is a leading consumer-focused growth equity firm that supports brands made for the new modern consumer. By partnering with founders and CEOs, Prelude Growth Partners provides deep category experience, value-added operational support, and a broad network to power the high potential, fast-growing consumer brands of tomorrow. Prelude Growth Partners seeks to make investments of $15 million to $75 million in each company, across branded consumer categories including food & beverage, health & wellness, beauty & personal care, pet and other consumer product and service companies. Representative past and current partner investments include: Bachan's, Made Good, Perelel, Blueland, Skin Pharm, Summer Fridays, Naturium, Sol de Janeiro, Banza, Fly By Jing and Westman Atelier. For additional information on Prelude Growth Partners, please visit www.preludegrowth.com

About So Good So You

So Good So You is the #1 wellness shot brand, helping people support everyday health with deliciously powerful functional beverages. Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota by husband and wife team Rita Katona and Eric Hall, the company blends organic cold-pressed fruits and vegetable juices with functional ingredients like probiotics, vitamins, and adaptogens to create bold, fruit-forward wellness shots made for real life. Built on the belief that wellness should be joyful and accessible, So Good So You focuses on simple ingredients, vibrant flavors, and real functional benefits. Each refrigerated shot is designed to support everyday needs like immunity, digestion, energy, and focus, making it easy to care for your body in one quick sip.

A proud B Corp, the company produces its shots in Minneapolis at its own certified zero-waste facility powered 100% by renewable energy, and operates with a commitment to supporting the health of both people and planet. A three-time Bain Insurgent Brand, So Good So You is one of the fastest growing brands in the functional beverage space, appearing on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for six consecutive years. So Good So You is available at retailers nationwide, and recently launched a line of sparkling energy drinks nationally with Target

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SOURCE Prelude Growth Partners