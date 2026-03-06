Prelude Solutions and Steve Grandizio Honored by Philadelphia Business Journal's 2026 Philanthropy Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Prelude Solutions approaches its 10-year anniversary, the company has been named a 2026 Partners in Philanthropy Award Winner by The Philadelphia Business Journal, alongside WBEC-East for philanthropic impact generated through the Prelude Cares Network (PCN). In addition, Steve Grandizio, Managing Director of PCN and Executive Director of Little Smiles PA, has been selected as a 2026 Faces of Philanthropy honoree by The Philadelphia Business Journal, recognizing his nonprofit leadership and community impact across the region.

Prelude Solutions is a Philadelphia-based, women-owned technology cost optimization consulting firm that helps mid-market and enterprise organizations reduce telecom and technology expenses, improve vendor performance, and gain greater control over their technology environments. Through a success-based model, Prelude uncovers measurable savings that allow clients to operate more efficiently.

The company's philanthropic impact is driven through the Prelude Cares Network (PCN), a model that directs a portion of Prelude's earned revenue — not client savings — to nonprofit partners. Through engagements with clients, including corporate members within the WBENC network, Prelude generates revenue from successful cost optimization projects and allocates a percentage of that revenue to support nonprofit organizations.

Through its membership with The Satell Institute, Prelude has committed $100,000 to WBEC-East, to be fulfilled in 2026, supporting the advancement of women-owned businesses. The funds will expand certification access, business development programming, executive education, and connections to corporate and government contracting opportunities that strengthen economic mobility for women entrepreneurs across the region.

"We've built Prelude on the belief that business success and community impact should grow together," said Catherine Heaman, Founder and CEO of Prelude Solutions. "Being recognized in our 10th year by The Philadelphia Business Journal reinforces that our model works — delivering value to clients while reinvesting in the community."

Grandizio's recognition as a Faces of Philanthropy honoree reflects his longstanding nonprofit leadership through Little Smiles PA, where he has expanded programs serving children in need, while also spearheading the growth of PCN at Prelude. In his dual roles, Grandizio bridges the nonprofit and corporate sectors, strengthening partnerships, expanding access to funding, and helping organizations collaborate in new, sustainable ways.

"This honor represents the incredible work happening at Little Smiles and the growing impact of PCN," said Grandizio. "When business leaders and nonprofit organizations align around shared purpose, the results extend far beyond any single program."

PCN members Little Smiles PA and Sow Good Now are also among this year's honorees, underscoring the collaborative strength of the network.

Prelude was also recognized by The Philadelphia Business Journal as a 2025 Partners in Philanthropy honoree alongside Help Hope Live, further demonstrating the company's sustained commitment to nonprofit collaboration and measurable community investment.

As Prelude enters its second decade, the company remains focused on scaling a model where operational excellence, revenue growth, and community investment move together — staying true to its founding mission while always reaching higher.

For more information, visit www.preludesolutions.com, https://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia/news/2026/02/19/faces-of-philanthropy-2026-honorees-philadelphia.html, https://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia/news/2026/02/19/partners-in-philanthropy-2026-honorees-philly.html

