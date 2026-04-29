Prelude Solutions' Cate Heaman and Bob Healey Named Technology Advisor Thought Leaders, Reinforcing Leadership in a Growing Industry

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Solutions, a leading technology consulting and advisory firm, announced that CEO Cate Heaman and Chief Commercial Officer Bob Healey have been named Technology Advisor Thought Leaders by Informa Channel Partners.

This inaugural recognition highlights individuals shaping the future of the technology advisory profession through innovation, advocacy, and measurable client impact.

The awards were presented at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the industry's largest independent gathering of channel professionals.

In a highly fragmented market estimated to include more than 10,000 technology sales agencies and advisory firms nationwide, just over 50 individuals were selected for this distinction. Prelude Solutions' recognition of two senior leaders underscores the firm's position as a true technology advisory organization, focused on client advocacy rather than transactional sales.

Elevating the Role of the Technology Advisor

The Technology Advisor Thought Leaders Awards were created to spotlight professionals driving meaningful change across five key areas: Sales Leadership, Industry Influence and Advocacy, Innovation and Vision, Customer Impact, and Thought Leadership.

According to Robert DeMarzo, Senior Director at Informa Channels:

"These individuals represent the best of the best, leaders who are driving innovation, inspiring their peers, and making a profound impact on their clients and the industry as a whole."

Advocacy Over Transactions

As organizations face increasing pressure to modernize infrastructure while managing costs, the role of the technology advisor has evolved beyond vendor sourcing to strategic guidance.

Prelude Solutions operates with a vendor-agnostic model, working across a network of more than 500 providers to help organizations evaluate, procure, and optimize technology solutions through its proprietary methodology, The Prelude Process®. The firm's approach prioritizes independent advisory, ensuring recommendations are aligned with client needs rather than supplier incentives.

Recognition Driven by Measurable Impact

Each Technology Advisor Thought Leader honoree underwent a competitive evaluation process, submitting detailed applications demonstrating measurable contributions across the channel ecosystem.

"I'm honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of professionals who are helping shape the future of the technology advisory space," said Cate Heaman. "This recognition reflects not only individual contributions, but the collective impact our industry continues to make in driving meaningful change for organizations and communities."

Bob Healey added:

"I'm grateful to be included alongside so many respected leaders in the channel. This recognition is a testament to the work being done by Prelude, with others, across our industry. The Prelude Process® enables us to deliver real value to clients, and I'm proud to be considered a thought leader, it validates the approach we take."

Learn more about Prelude Solutions

Explore services and approach

Schedule a complimentary assessment

A full list of winners can be found here

About Prelude Solutions

Prelude Solutions is a Philadelphia-based, woman-owned technology consulting and advisory firm specializing in telecom and technology cost optimization, procurement, and vendor management. Using a vendor-agnostic, success-based model, Prelude has delivered over $118 million in savings to more than 140 clients while helping organizations make more informed technology decisions.

About Informa Channel Partners Group

Informa Channel Partners Group is a leading resource for the technology channel community, providing insights, events, and platforms that connect and empower channel professionals. Through its events, publications, and awards programs, the organization drives innovation and collaboration across the channel ecosystem.

Media Contact: Prelude Solutions - [email protected] - 877-930-4077

SOURCE Prelude Solutions LLC