PreludeDx™ and Cancer Help Desk Announce Collaboration to Support Women Diagnosed with DCIS Breast Cancer

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™) a breast cancer precision diagnostics company, and Cancer Help Desk, have partnered to provide expert nurse navigation services for women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) breast cancer. This alliance allows for direct engagement between newly diagnosed DCIS patients seeking assistance with clinical options and healthcare professionals trained in breast cancer patient navigation. Studies have shown that many women with DCIS are unsure about the benefits of radiation therapy and need clear guidance to make informed decisions. This novel collaboration within the diagnostic laboratory testing space demonstrates a shared commitment to empowering patients with tools needed to inform their treatment decision-making and planning processes.

About the Collaboration

PreludeDx provides innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. DCISionRT®, a proprietary risk assessment test, is the only test for DCIS that predicts the benefit of radiation therapy. DCISionRT enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS and provides a personalized recurrence risk, helping patients and their physicians make more informed treatment decisions.

Cancer Help Desk combines compassion, expert knowledge, and evidence-based science to offer personalized education, resources, and treatment choices to anyone dealing with cancer. The company's mission is to act as a neutral liaison, bringing together cancer patients, oncology providers, and researchers to dynamically improve cancer care with urgency, respect, and transparency. Their vision is to improve the lives of those affected by cancer by discovering and facilitating optimal treatment pathways and pertinent support services.

Key Highlights:

Expert oncology navigators answer patients' questions regarding the clinical utility of DCISionRT and explain the logistics of the test.

Navigators facilitate matching the patient with a local physician familiar with ordering DCISionRT, and may review testing results when further support is needed.

"This collaboration with Cancer Help Desk represents a significant advancement in the support and treatment of women diagnosed with DCIS breast cancer, showcasing our unwavering dedication to enhancing patient care and outcomes," said Dan Forche, CEO of PreludeDx.

"Our engagement with PreludeDx marks a pivotal moment in cancer care. By merging our compassionate, evidence-based patient navigation services with PreludeDx's cutting-edge diagnostic tools, we can offer a more personalized and informed approach to cancer treatment. Together, we are poised to make a profound difference in the lives of women diagnosed with DCIS," said Rebecca Driscoll, CEO of Cancer Help Desk.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that impact treatment decisions. Our mission is to provide innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. For more information, visit PreludeDx at https://preludedx.com/ and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Cancer Help Desk

Cancer Help Desk emerged through the collaboration of established leaders in oncology-focused nonprofits and cancer navigation programs within the healthcare industry. Our team of oncology specialists, including oncology nurses, PhD-level scientists, and globally recognized oncology professionals, has decades of collective experience in cancer diagnostics, treatment, and clinical research. Our services include complimentary navigation, fee-based options, and cancer-related programs designed to address the challenges in cancer care. For more information, visit Cancer Help Desk at https://cancerhelpdesk.org and follow us Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

