PreludeDx Announces Collaboration with Learn Look Locate to Expand Patient Education Around DCIS Treatment Decisions

New Learn Look Locate educational resource helps patients better understand DCIS, DCISionRT®, and personalized conversations about radiation therapy benefit

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in precision diagnostics for early-stage breast cancer, today announced a collaboration with Learn Look Locate, a global breast cancer education platform, to support the launch of a new patient-centered educational resource designed to help women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) better understand recurrence risk and radiation therapy decision-making.

The new Learn Look Locate guide, "Do I Need Radiation If I Have DCIS? A Complete, Patient-Centered Guide to Making the Right Decision for You," provides accessible education on DCIS, lumpectomy, radiation therapy, recurrence risk, shared decision-making, and DCISionRT®, PreludeDx's molecular test designed to provide individualized information about 10-year recurrence risk and radiation therapy benefit for women diagnosed with DCIS.

A DCIS diagnosis can be overwhelming, particularly when patients are asked to make treatment decisions before they have had time to fully understand DCIS. The new educational resource is intended to help patients ask more informed questions and have more confident conversations with their physicians.

"It's transformative, it really is. You add an additional layer of information with DCISionRT. It's knowledge that will empower patients to make better decisions for themselves," said Dr. Barry Rosen, Breast Surgeon and Learn Look Locate Senior Medical Advisor.

"Patients diagnosed with DCIS are often faced with complex decisions at a time when they are still processing their diagnosis," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "Through Learn Look Locate's educational platform, we are helping make patient-friendly education more accessible so women can better understand their individual risk, the potential role of radiation therapy, and how tools like DCISionRT support more personalized treatment discussions with their care team."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to credible, patient-centered breast cancer education. The new resource will help patients better understand:

What DCIS is and how it may behave differently from patient to patient

How recurrence risk is evaluated

The role of radiation therapy after lumpectomy

How DCISionRT helps inform shared treatment decisions

Questions to ask their physician when considering treatment options

The new Learn Look Locate guide is available at https://bit.ly/4y8AAV2. To learn more about DCISionRT, visit https://preludedx.com.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company serving patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology from the University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx is dedicated to developing precision breast cancer tools that impact treatment decisions. The company's mission is to provide innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™, Know Your Benefit. For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Learn Look Locate

Learn Look Locate is a global breast cancer education platform designed to guide, inform, and empower patients throughout their breast cancer journey. With a community of patients, physicians, and advocacy partners worldwide, Learn Look Locate provides accessible information that helps individuals navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. For more information, please visit https://learnlooklocate.com/.

Media Contact:

Martin Sandgren

Klover Communications

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Investor Contact

Andrew Wade

PreludeDx

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SOURCE Prelude Corporation