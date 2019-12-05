PreludeDx Announces David J. Dabbs, MD as Chief of Pathology and Director of BREAST SOS (Second Opinion Service)

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early stage breast cancer, announced today the official appointment of David J. Dabbs, MD, a world renowned expert in breast pathology, to its medical team to provide pathology leadership for both currently marketed tests and services and others in development.

David J. Dabbs, MD PreludeDx Chief of Pathology

Dr. Dabbs joins PreludeDx with over 30 years of experience in direct patient care and clinical research at university-based pathology practices. He has educated hundreds of pathologists globally through his previous academic appointments including most recently as Professor and Chief of Pathology at Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA. He has led presentations at key international medical meetings and co-authored textbooks which have become the diagnostic standard in pathology, Breast Pathology and Diagnostic Immunohistochemistry (Elsevier, New York). Dr. Dabbs has advanced the field of breast pathology and the cancer community's understanding of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and breast cancer by publishing over 200 papers in peer-reviewed medical journals.

In addition to providing pathology guidance for the company's DCISionRT® test and future developments, Dr. Dabbs will lead Prelude's newly launched second opinion service, BREAST SOS™, a consultation service designed for patients and the breast care team. "I am first and foremost a fierce patient advocate. My role with PreludeDx will be to help patients through the work we do today and by guiding the on-going development and validation of new approaches for women diagnosed with DCIS and early stage breast cancer," Dabbs said. "I believe precision medicine requires precision information. Both DCISionRT and BREAST SOS add clarification and needed information to help clinicians and patients make the right decisions about individual patient care."

Daniel Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx, stated, "We are honored to have David join us to apply his mastery and experience in breast cancer diagnosis, biomarker development and patient care. His addition to the team further supports the principles upon which we were founded; Patient Focus, Quality First and Driving Innovation. Every patient should have access to an expert second opinion, and with Dr. Dabbs at the helm of BREAST SOS, we can help make this a reality for women around the world by providing expertise and clarification during their time of need."

About David J. Dabbs, MD

David J. Dabbs, MD is a thought leader in breast pathology. He has published over 200 papers and has several editorial board appointments and responsibility for peer review of pathology journals. He completed his medical degree at Medical College of Ohio, and his residency and fellowship at University of Washington and Affiliated Hospitals. Dr. Dabbs served as Director of Anatomic Pathology, and Chief of Pathology, Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA for over 15 years. Most recently, he was Professor of Pathology, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, John A. Burns School of Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Pathology for Anatomic Pathology and Cytopathology.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. The test was developed by PreludeDx and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT assesses a woman's individual tumor biology along with other risk factors to provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: www.preludedx.com

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact Investor Contact Diana Bodden Andrew Wade 949.600.8925 949.600.8925 dbodden@preludedx.com awade@preludedx.com

SOURCE PreludeDx

Related Links

https://www.preludedx.com

