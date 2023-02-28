PreludeDx™ Announces New Contract with MediNcrease Health Plans for its Novel DCIS Test, DCISionRT®

Agreement with MediNcrease Enables Availability of DCISionRT to more than 15 Million Covered Lives

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced it has entered into a managed care provider agreement with MediNcrease Health Plans, a national provider network in the US, to make accessible the PreludeDx's DCISionRT® test to its clients and payers. Under the agreement, MediNcrease's clients and payers, providers, and their patients throughout the U.S. will now have access to DCISionRT, the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy (RT) benefit.

"The ongoing adoption of DCISionRT for DCIS patients reinforces the value of our test to improve patient outcomes and alleviate over- and under-treatment compared to traditional clinicopathologic risk factors," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "With this agreement in place over 1,000 payers and more than 15 million patients now have access to personalized information to guide treatment decisions based on the patient's own tumor biology."

"We are thrilled to welcome PreludeDx to the MediNcrease Provider Network," said Linda Plaster, Chief Executive Officer of MediNcrease Health Plans. "This exciting relationship affirms continued commitment to our specialty provider network expansion and the growing field of precision medicine."

About MediNcrease Health Plans

MediNcrease is a uniquely positioned national provider network and provider advocacy firm servicing the commercial health, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. Its advanced provider network and negotiation solutions not only help facilitate millions of dollars in expedited payments to providers each year, but also provide medical payers with dramatically improved savings and service over traditional PPO networks. The result is a 100% defensible and transparent solution for both providers and payers. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://medincrease.com.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

