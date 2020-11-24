PreludeDx™ Announces Partnership with America's Choice Provider Network

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early stage breast cancer, announced today that it has signed an agreement to become a provider in the America's Choice Provider Network (ACPN). Under terms of the agreement, more than 30 million ACPN members from across the U.S. will have access and coverage for DCISionRT, the only DCIS Radio-Genomic test that offers personalized recurrence risk and radiation therapy treatment benefit for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).

"This is an important milestone for PreludeDx, clinicians and ACPN members," said Daniel Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver the most advanced DCIS test available. For the first time, ACPN patients and their physicians will have personalized information to guide decisions about whether surgery alone or surgery with radiation therapy is appropriate."

ACPN contracts directly with the healthcare providers of all types and specialties to establish simple and reliable healthcare access and reimbursement arrangements. Its independent network accessed by over 1,700 payers is one of the largest in the United States. With members in all 50 states, they have developed technology to deliver consistent healthcare transactions, simplified claims adjudication, reasonable reimbursement arrangements and reliable access.

"We are excited to partner with PreludeDx and provide their first-of-its-kind test for DCIS," said Todd Breeden, CEO of ACPN. "We are committed to providing the latest technologies to our national provider network and DCISionRT is uniquely positioned to enable physicians to deliver precision medicine to DCIS patients, thus potentially improving patient care and reducing overall healthcare costs."

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year and a recent study demonstrated that 53% of DCIS patients' risk scores were underclassified and 34% were overclassified using traditional methods. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: www.preludedx.com

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

