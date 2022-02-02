PreludeDx™ Announces the Appointment of Derek J. Maetzold of Castle Biosciences to its Board of Directors

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced that it has appointed Derek J. Maetzold, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castle Biosciences, Inc. to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"I am pleased to welcome Derek to our Board of Directors. His extensive expertise within molecular oncology and shared belief that precision medicine can lead to more informed treatment decisions for patients diagnosed with cancer make Derek a strong addition to our Board," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "We look forward to his guidance as we continue to expand market share and adoption of DCISionRT® and develop our product portfolio in early-stage cancers."

Mr. Maetzold founded Castle Biosciences, a leader in diagnostic tests that provides actionable, tumor-specific information for improved treatment decisions and patient outcomes, in 2007 and has served as President, CEO, and a Board member of the company since inception.

"I am impressed with PreludeDx's DCISionRT test, the only test that predicts radiation therapy benefit and risk of recurrence for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) breast cancer patients," said Derek J. Maetzold. "The company is meeting a critical need in personalized medicine by providing decision tools for patients and physicians that have a positive clinical impact to individual treatment plans and outcomes. I look forward to being a part of PreludeDx's oversight and vision to apply their technology-driven approach and precision radiation expertise to other early-stage cancers."

Mr. Maetzold spent the 24 years prior to founding Castle Biosciences in the pharmaceuticals with a focus on business licensing and commercial oversight of pre-approved therapies. He held leadership roles at Encysive Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer), Schering-Plough Corporation (now Merck), Integrated Communications (now FCB Health), Amylin Pharmaceuticals (now owned by AstraZeneca) and Sandoz Pharmaceuticals (now a division of Novartis).

He has contributed to the discovery, development and commercialization of five diagnostic and prognostic tests in cancers, has co-authored multiple scientific publications, and is a co-inventor of several technologies at Castle Biosciences and Encysive Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Maetzold holds a B.S. degree in Biology from George Mason University and completed additional coursework at the University of Calgary Health Sciences Center and the MBA program at the University of California, Riverside.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact Investor Contact Cory Dunn Andrew Wade 760.705.7464 949.600.8925

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE PreludeDx