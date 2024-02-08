PreludeDx Appoints Chris Emery, VP of Strategic Marketing and Business Development

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced the appointment of Chris Emery to the newly created position of VP of Strategic Marketing and Business Development. This role is a strategic addition to the leadership team as PreludeDx expands market adoption of its ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) risk assessment test and continues development of its molecular testing portfolio into early-stage invasive breast cancer.

"We continue to expand our product portfolio of early-stage breast cancer molecular diagnostics and accelerate adoption of our DCISionRT test among clinicians and patients for shared patient decision making and improved outcomes," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "With his extensive experience in healthcare and specifically molecular diagnostics, I am pleased to welcome Chris to PreludeDx's leadership team. In this newly created role, Chris will focus on bringing our next precision medicine tests for early-stage breast cancer to market and identify business development opportunities which will help to expand the Prelude business and product portfolio."

Chris brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare across laboratory services, medical device and biopharmaceutical companies, with senior leadership roles in marketing, sales and business development in the cancer diagnostics market. He joins PreludeDx from HALO Precision Diagnostics where he served as the Chief Business Officer – Molecular Diagnostics. He was responsible for helping HALO build out its clinical laboratory in order to integrate breast cancer-focused precision diagnostic testing with radiology services to better serve physicians and patients in the community healthcare setting. Previously, Chris served in various leadership roles with Menarini, Abbott, Novartis and LabCorp, where he launched innovative testing for personalized treatment decisions for cancer patients. He obtained his Executive MBA from Pepperdine University and his BA in communications studies from University of California – San Diego.

"I'm excited to join the team at PreludeDx at such a transformative point in time," said Emery. "I look forward to working closely with our team to accelerate adoption and expand clinical utility of our novel precision diagnostics portfolio."

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

