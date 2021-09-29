PreludeDx Appoints Dr. Karuna Mittal, Director, Research and Development

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today the addition of Karuna Mittal, Ph.D. as Director of Research and Development. This executive addition underscores PreludeDx's commitment to expanding its precision cancer diagnostic portfolio within early-stage breast disease.

"I am proud of the progress that we have made providing patients and physicians with DCISionRT to guide radiation treatment decisions for DCIS patients, and I'm excited to have Dr. Mittal on board to advance our strong foundation and help expand our radiomics platform in early-stage breast cancer," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "Her extensive research experience at top institutions, leadership skills, and breast oncology expertise make her uniquely qualified to accelerate our R&D efforts and deliver additional value to patients, physicians, and shareholders."

"I have a deep passion for breast cancer research and I'm excited to have this opportunity to advance personalized cancer care for women worldwide," said Dr. Mittal. "PreludeDx is a leader in precision medicine and well positioned to continue its novel development in predictive radiomics."

Dr. Mittal's recent research efforts were at Emory University School of Medicine where she was investigating novel targeted cancer therapies using functional genomics. Her research expertise extends to a variety of oncology areas including biomarker and targeted therapy discovery in breast, prostate, ovarian, and head and neck cancer. She has served extensively as a peer reviewer and is a recognized published author and presenter at scientific conferences.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCIS is considered a stage zero breast cancer, which is confined to the milk ducts of the breast and has not spread into surrounding breast tissue. DCISionRT was developed by PreludeDx using technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco and supported by research funded by the National Cancer Institute.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

