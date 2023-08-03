PreludeDx Appoints Dr. Leona Hamrick as Senior Director, Medical Affairs

Hamrick to Further Expand Integration of DCISionRT into Clinical Practice for DCIS Breast Cancer Patients

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Leona Hamrick DHSc, PA-C, MSL-BC to the newly created position of Senior Director, Medical Affairs. This role is a strategic addition to the leadership team as PreludeDx accelerates adoption, educations and advocacy of its ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) risk assessment test, DCISionRT.

"We have generated and published extensive and robust clinical evidence for DCISionRT and are now poised to expand accessibility to additional patients and physicians worldwide," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "With her deep experience in precision medicine, medical expertise and strong relationships with key stakeholders in the field of oncology, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Hamrick to PreludeDx's leadership team. In this newly created role, she will play a critical function assisting physicians with the incorporation of DCISionRT into their practices."

Dr. Hamrick brings nearly three decades of experience in the medical field, first as a healthcare provider and adjunct professor and then as a patient advocate and medical affairs liaison. She joins PreludeDx from Biodesix where she served as the VP, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs and was responsible for worldwide medical affairs strategy and execution. Prior to Biodesix, she served in other relevant roles at Veracyte and Lumicell. Additionally, Dr. Hamrick served as an advanced healthcare provider for many years. She obtained her Doctor of Health Science degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She also holds a Master of Science in Physician Associate (PA) Studies from University of Nebraska Medical Center, as well as a Bachelor of Science in PA Studies from Mountain State University.

"I'm inspired by PreludeDx's commitment to advancing precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer patients and their physicians," said Hamrick. "As a breast cancer survivor, my passion is to advocate for breast cancer patients and drive better outcomes and quality of life. I am excited to join PreludeDx at such an important time, and to work closely with physicians to incorporate DCISionRT into their practices, enabling the power of precision medicine for individualized patient decision making and improved outcomes."

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact Investor Contact

Cory Dunn Andrew Wade

760.705.7464 949.600.8925

[email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE PreludeDx