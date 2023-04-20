PreludeDx™ to Present Comparative Analysis of Treatment Recommendations of Black and White DCIS Breast Cancer Patients Using DCISionRT® at ASBrS 2023 Annual Meeting

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced it will be presenting data using DCISionRT® to examine the decision impact on physician recommendation for adjuvant radiation therapy by race (White vs. Black) in women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) enrolled in the PREDICT study. This race/ethnicity data will be presented at the 24th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), being held on April 26 – 30, 2023 at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Poster Presentation

Title: A Comparative Analysis of Changes in Treatment Recommendations for Black and White Patients with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Using a 7-gene Predictive Biosignature: Analysis of the PREDICT Study

Presenter: Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, FSSO, Director of the Nashville Breast Center

Date: Friday, April 28, 6:15 PM – 7:30 PM

"While there is a significant body of evidence addressing race/ethnic treatment differences among women with invasive breast cancer, there is limited evidence for DCIS. We are excited to present this new and valuable data for DCIS patients," says Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "We are confident that the new DCISionRT data will help guide physicians and their patients to make more informed treatment decisions."

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.



Media Contact

Cory Dunn

760.705.7464

[email protected] Investor Contact

Andrew Wade

949.600.8925

[email protected]

SOURCE PreludeDx