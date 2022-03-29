PreludeDx™ to Present DCISionRT® and Novel Residual Risk Subtype Study Results During Scientific Oral Session at ASBrS 2022 Annual Meeting

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today that its study in 926 patients demonstrating the clinical utility of DCISionRT and its Residual Risk Subtype (RRt) was selected for a scientific session oral presentation at the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) 23rd Annual Meeting. The results assessing 10-year risk of ipsilateral breast recurrences in patients with grade 3 ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) disease and/or young age (<50 years) treated with breast conserving surgery (BCS) with or without radiation therapy (RT), will be presented on April 9, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas, NV.

"Breast surgeons are a critical cornerstone for DCIS patients, and we are honored to have extensive research on DCISionRT selected for an oral presentation, as well as three poster presentations at the prestigious ASBrS Annual Meeting," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "We remain committed to continuous innovation to enable physicians and patients to make personalized early-stage cancer treatment decisions and enhance patient outcomes."

Scientific Session Oral Presentations II

Title: A DCIS Biosignature with a Novel Residual Risk Subtype Identifies Patients with Varying Risk and RT Benefit Among Younger and High Grade DCIS Patients

Presenter: Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, FSSO, Nashville Breast Center

Date: Sat, April 9, 1:45 PM – 3:00 PM

Additional PreludeDx ASBrS Posters Will Be Presented on Friday April 8th

Friday, April 8 from 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm.

Title: A Novel DCIS Biosignature Identifies Two Subsets of Women with HER2(+) DCIS with Significantly Different Risk of Local Recurrence after BCS and RT

Presenter: Frank Vicini, MD, GenesisCare

Title: A DCIS Biosignature Integrated with a Novel Biologic Subtype Was Predictive for RT Benefit and for Elevated Recurrence Risk Despite BCS and RT

Presenter: Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, FSSO, Nashville Breast Center

Title: The PREDICT Registry Australia: A Prospective Registry Study to Evaluate the Clinical Utility of the DCISionRT Test on Treatment Decisions in Patients with DCIS Following Breast Conserving Surgery

Presenter: G Bruce Mann, MBBS, PhD, Professor of Surgery, Royal Women's Hospital

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

