PreludeDx™ to Present New Data in DCIS and Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer at the American Society of Breast Surgeons Annual Meeting

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced that data will be highlighted in a Quickshot Scientific Session and poster presentation at the 25th American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) Annual Meeting, to be held on April 10 - 14, 2024 at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

"We look forward to sharing the latest information on expanded clinical utility of DCISionRT® with leading breast surgeons at the prestigious ASBrS annual meeting," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx.

PreludeDx ASBrS Posters to Be Presented

Quickshot Scientific Session

Title: Limitations in Utilizing Clinicopathologic Factors Alone in Identifying Patients with DCIS Who Benefit from Radiotherapy After Breast-Conserving Surgery

Presenter: Julie Margenthaler, MD, FACS, Washington University School of Medicine

Date: Friday, April 12, 5:30 p.m. ET

Title: Immune Phenotypes Predict the Effect of Adjuvant Radiation Therapy in Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Presenter: Troy Bremer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, PreludeDx

Date: Friday, April 12, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

