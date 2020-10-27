Premalux Releases New Certified Exterior Aircraft Cleaner: Tough on Grease and Grime

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caked-on bugs, stubborn engine grease and grime, and built-up dirt don't stand a chance with Premalux's new Surge Industrial Aircraft Cleaner. The water-based cleaner is easier on end-users, the airplane surface and the environment than traditional alcohol or petroleum-based cleaners – and it cleans just as well.

Premalux is a growing creator, manufacturer and supplier of high-performance aqueous (water-based) cleaning solutions. The Cleveland, OH area company prides itself on producing tough, neutral-based cleaning solutions for specific uses and industries.

The aircraft cleaner is formulated for the exterior of two-seat recreational planes up to jumbo jets. "It is intended specifically for airplane exteriors – everything from the windshield to the landing gear," according to Premalux Chief Engineer David Harkleroad. "This product is well suited for owner / operators, municipal airports, maintenance (MRO) facilities and even metal manufacturers and fabricators. Airplanes encounter tremendous stresses during normal operation. You need confidence whatever you are using is not degrading the aircraft in any way."

To answer that concern, Surge Industrial Aircraft Cleaner is certified to Boeing Spec D6-17487 Rev T, Douglas CSD #1, Type I, AMS 1526C and AIRBUS AIMS 09-00-002 specifications. This non-hazardous cleaner is VOC compliant and does not require any special shipping or storage considerations. It is also sewerable. Listed benefits include:

Biodegradable

No Harsh Chemicals

Non-Hazardous

Non-Toxic

Non-Corrosive

Non-Flammable

VOC Compliant

Rinses Well

Safe to use on virtually all water-safe surfaces

Safe for the end user & the environment

Considered safe & residential sewerable

pH 5.8 -6.2

Surge Aircraft Cleaner may be used for washing by hand, pressure washing and foam gun application. Product may also be used in ultrasonic equipment.

It may be purchased in:

32 oz. ready-to-use spray bottles

One-gallon concentrate bottles

Five-gallon concentrate containers

55-gallon concentrate drums

275-gallon concentrate totes

For more information, contact Mary Fisher 330-995-4000 extension 709 or [email protected]. Distributors call for pricing. Retail consumers may Purchase directly online here.

